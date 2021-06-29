






































































 




   

   









SB19, Ben&Ben 'MAPA' collab marks 2 historic feats
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 1:18pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — SB19 and Ben&Ben made two feats when they released the performance video of "MAPA" last June 27.  



First, it is the first time that two of the biggest Filipino acts today joined for a collaboration that left many music fans delighted. Second, they're the first to shoot a performance video at the newly reopened art deco-inspired Manila Metropolitan Theatre after six years of restoration.



"MAPA" is a SB19 original single released last May. It's a paean to mothers and fathers, with lyrics by the group's leader, Pablo. He co-produced it with South Border main man Jay Durias.



Both SB19 and Ben&Ben have been teasing about their collaboration on social media when they announced they were collaborating for a song last June 18.



The performance video uploaded on YouTube had more than 400,000 views in less than 24 hours. It now has over a million views as of writing.



 






 



There was clamor from the general public for #SBen19 since last year, said Roslyn Pineda, Sony Music’s general manager, Philippines and vice president, Business Development, Asia.



“How did it happen? Basically, SB19 had an idea — a band version of MAPA,” Pineda shared. “And Ben&Ben said yes in a heartbeat, which perhaps shouldn’t have come as a surprise given their ‘Ma, may ___ na kami’ captions on social media that make their devotion to their parents public knowledge. As their label, it was wonderful for us to see SB19 and Ben&Ben get along so well.  And when they performed together on one stage, I don’t think anyone could deny — it was pure magic!”



The band version has a jazzy sound and orchestral details. Ben&Ben band members had a hand in the creative collaboration but the main arrangements were mainly conceptualized by Pat and Poch.  



“We were 100 percent involved with the process. They gave us free liberty to arrange the song, only giving us additional comments to help make some parts flow better. Pablo (SB19) and Pat were directly coordinating and constantly giving updates, and the suggestions he gave greatly helped us during the final recording sessions,” said Ben&Ben.



Pablo said that they wanted to see a different vibe to their hit song. “The original version is more mellow, while this version gives it a rich, well-rounded, and a happy feeling - put together in such a way that it makes listeners feel more uplifted when they hear the song.”



SB19 and Ben&Ben's "MAPA" is released under Sony Music. — Video from SB19 via YouTube


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

