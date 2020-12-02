KOREAN WAVE
Ben&Ben is only Filipino artist on Spotify top 5, to represent Philippines at ASEAN fest
Filipino band Ben&Ben tops Spotify's 'Wrapped 2020' Top Artists in the Philippines dominated by foreign acts.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pinoy Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben will represent the country at the upcoming Round Festival 2020, a festival meant to bridge Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries and South Korea through music and culture.

The band will be performing in the online music festival that includes other ASEAN artists such as Singapore’s Charlie Lim and Indonesia’s Isyana Sarasvati together with South Korea’s Sunwoojunga, Hoppipolla, Jamie and Daybreak.

In the it’s Facebook account, the band announced that fans can watch their performance on December 6, 3 p.m. on KBS-1 Facebook and YouTube accounts.

“Announcement: Ben&Ben will be representing the Philippines in Korea ~ online! we're part of the ASEAN - Korea Music Festival, ROUND Festival . Streaming on December 6, 3PM here on FB, Youtube and on KBS-1 in Korea. we'll keep you posted with the links! nood kayo ha!” the band wrote.

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben also announced that they are the number one most streamed artist in the country on Spotify, the only local act to be included in the top 5.

“You don't get to # 1 without the hearts of people who lift you up and the stories that connect us all. thanks for making us the 2020 Top Streaming Artist in the Philippines, on Spotify. This is for all of us,” the band wrote.

The band was followed by BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Blackpink.

RELATED: Ben&Ben performs live on YouTube to raise funds for COVID-19 response efforts

