Ben&Ben
Toia Avenido, Google Philippines/Released
Ben&Ben performs live on YouTube to raise funds for COVID-19 response efforts
(Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 6:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben will host a special live event on Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m., on the band’s YouTube channel to raise funds for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response initiatives in the Philippines.

Particularly, the proceeds will go to the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and nutrition support for frontline healthcare workers, as well as COVID-19 testing kits and relief goods for daily wage earners.

The nine-piece band will perform their newest single “Doors,” which is yet to be released on April 16.

The online concert will also feature tracks from their certified Platinum and best-selling 2019 debut album, "Limasawa Street," including recently released song titled, “Fall."

Each member of the band will connect from their respective homes to stream the performance in their unique signature 3 x 3 format.  After the event, the live stream will continue to be available on YouTube. 

"YouTube is proud to collaborate with Sony to enable Ben&Ben’s live streaming event which aims to create a donation drive for COVID-19 response efforts. It is uplifting to see the power of music and Filipinos' spirit of bayanihan coming together to lend a helping hand during this increasingly challenging time. We hope that Ben&Ben’s event does not just help raise funds but inspire Filipinos to get through difficult moments through music," said Bernadette Nacario, Country Director, Google Philippines.

Ben&Ben said, “We cannot wait to play our songs for all of you this Saturday. We'll be launching our new single ‘Doors’. But more importantly, we'll be helping out with the COVID-19 efforts in the Philippines by raising funds for our frontline workers. We look forward to connecting with all of you at our show on YouTube, one of the platforms that helped us build the vibrant Ben&Ben community that we have right now. See ya!”

Ben&Ben consists of brothers Paolo Benjamin and Miguel Benjamin on acoustic guitars and vocals, Poch Barretto on electric guitar, Jam Villanueva on drums, Agnes Reoma on bass, Patricia Lasaten on keyboards, Toni Munoz and Andrew de Pano on percussions and Keifer Cabugao on violin.

Combining folk and indie music with pop sensibilities, they have redefined the mainstream music lane with a sound that bridges the musical traditions of the past with a contemporary touch. And this is what sets them apart from their peers: Ben&Ben creates a blueprint that makes intimacy feel big and expansive. 

“Doors” is mixed by Grammy Award-winning engineer Miles Walker (Beyonce, Usher, Coldplay, Rihanna) and mastered by Leon Zervos (P!nk, Maroon 5, Beastie Boys, Willy Nelson). 

