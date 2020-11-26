KOREAN WAVE
'Slap shocked': Tributes pour for rock icon Jamir Garcia
Slapshock frontman Jamir Garcia
Jamir Garcia via Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2020 - 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Slapshock frontman Jamir Garcia was reportedly found dead in his home in Quezon City. He was 42. 

Quezon City Police District confirmed the report after social media users posted a photo of Jamir found dead in a hospital. 

Jamir and Slapshock were trending on Twitter today as fans paid their respects to the OPM rock icon. 

"The MYX Philippines team extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of Slapshock frontman Jamir Garcia. A fierce performer on stage, Jamir was one of the nicest and humblest rockstars we’ve had the pleasure of working with. He will truly be missed in the OPM band scene," the music channel posted on its Twitter account. 

"This is a very sad day for our local music scene. Rest in peace to one of our musical heroes, Jamir Garcia of Slapshock," indie band Brisom wrote. 

"Can you hear them screaming out your name? They become a part of you. Legends never die. Thank you Jamir! RIP Jamir Garcia of @slapshock," another local rock band wrote. 

Here are some of the fans' other tributes
 

 

 

 

 

 

