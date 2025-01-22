^

Movies

'Joker 2,' Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga nominated for Razzies

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 11:37am
'Joker 2,' Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga nominated for Razzies
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie À Deux'
Warner Bros. Pictures/Released

LOS ANGELES, United States — "Joker: Folie a Deux" was nominated for seven Razzies on Tuesday, leaving the sad clown atop the annual tongue-in-cheek list of the worst movies of the year.

The flop musical follow-up to 2019's billion-dollar-grossing "Joker" picked up unwanted nods such as worst picture and worst sequel.

Joaquin Phoenix — who won best actor at the Oscars in the first "Joker" film — is nominated for worst actor, alongside Lady Gaga for worst actress.

The film took in $200 million — around one-fifth of its predecessor's box office, despite being far more expensive to make —- and was savaged by critics.

In a year of several high-profile expensive flops, the parody prizes awarded six nods to Francis Ford Coppola's confusing epic "Megalopolis" and Dakota Johnson's much-mocked superhero spin-off "Madame Web."

Fawning presidential biopic "Reagan" and video game adaptation "Borderlands" equally incurred the wrath of Razzie voters with six.

Jerry Seinfeld's "Unfrosted," a somewhat surreal original story for Pop-Tarts pastries, earned four.

Voted for by some 1,200 members of an irreverent group that any film fan can join, the Razzies — or Golden Raspberries — were created as an antidote to the movie industry's self-obsessed series of glitzy award shows.

Nominations for this year's Academy Awards will be announced Thursday.

RELATED: 'Expendables 4,' Chris Evans among notable names for Hollywood's 'worst'

 

JOAQUIN PHOENIX

LADY GAGA

RAZZIES
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
TBA to begin production on Manuel Quezon movie, eyeing late 2025 release
4 days ago

TBA to begin production on Manuel Quezon movie, eyeing late 2025 release

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Production company TBA Studios is gearing up to start shooting historical movie "Quezon," based on the second president of...
Movies
fbtw
MMFF 2024 reaches P800-M box office target, top 3 grossers announced
5 days ago

MMFF 2024 reaches P800-M box office target, top 3 grossers announced

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The 50th Metro Manila Film Festival managed to reach its box office target of P800 million, the Metropolitan Manila Development...
Movies
fbtw
Glitzy Oscars nominees' lunch canceled after LA wildfires
5 days ago

Glitzy Oscars nominees' lunch canceled after LA wildfires

5 days ago
The body that awards the Oscars said Monday it was cancelling its ritzy nominees' luncheon, as Los Angeles grapples with enormous...
Movies
fbtw
'Conclave,' 'Emilia Perez' top BAFTA 2025 nominations
6 days ago

'Conclave,' 'Emilia Perez' top BAFTA 2025 nominations

By Clara Lalanne | 6 days ago
"Conclave" and "Emilia Perez" led the shortlist of films battling for recognition at Britain's BAFTA awards, as the race...
Movies
fbtw
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' review: 2 Jim Carreys is twice the fun
6 days ago

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' review: 2 Jim Carreys is twice the fun

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The "Sonic" movies brought great success to both Sega and Paramount, and the recently premiered third film proves how bankable...
Movies
fbtw
&lsquo;Godzilla Minus One,&rsquo; &lsquo;Haikyu,&rsquo; &lsquo;Monster&rsquo; to screen at 2025 Japanese Film Festival in Manila
9 days ago

‘Godzilla Minus One,’ ‘Haikyu,’ ‘Monster’ to screen at 2025 Japanese Film Festival in Manila

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
The Japan Foundation, Manila has released the list of movies, including the 2023 hit epic kaiju film “Godzilla Minus...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with