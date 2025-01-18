'Sunshine' starring Maris Racal competing at Berlinale

MANILA, Philippines — Antoinette Jadaone's new film "Sunshine" starring Maris Racal will compete at the upcoming 75th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale).

The movie's production company Project 8 Projects confirmed on social media that the film will make its European premiere as an official selection in Berlinale's Generation 14plus Competition.

It's official screening dates at the film festival will be announced at a later date, though on her own social media account Jadaone shared it would be her third time at Berlinale.

She first attended in 2014 for the festival's talent development program and for the European premiere of Eduardo Roy's "Quick Change" while her other visit was she marketed her movie "Boldstar" starring Angelica Panganiban.

This marks Jadaone and Project 8 Projects' first time competing at a Big 3 Film Festival, the other two being Cannes and Venice.

Last year, the director told Philstar.com her team plans to bring "Sunshine" to more international film festivals before premiering in the Philippines, which Jadaone later confirmed she is working on..

"Sunshine" made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last September where its three screeenings all sold out despite being at the tail-end of the festival.

"Karamihan nagsi-uwian na pero na-sold out namin," Jadaone said then. "Akala ko puro Pinoy lang manonood but there were a lot of non-Filipinos who watched [and were] also affected by the film. Nakaka-happy."

The film stars Racal as the titular young rhythmic gymnast who dreams of joining the national team but she finds out that she was pregnant days before her tryout.

"On her way to a seller of illegal abortion drugs, Sunshine meets a mysterious girl who eerily thinks and talks like her," goes the film's synopsis.

Apart from tackling teen pregnancy and abortion, the movie will also focus on the struggles of local athletes aspiring to join prestigious competitions like the Olympics.

Co-starring with Racal in the movie, which Jadaone also wrote, are Elijah Canlas, Xyriel Manabat, Jennica Garcia, Annika Co and Meryll Soriano.

This is Racal's third project and first movie with Jadaone, having previously worked on the shows "The Kangks Show" and "Simula Sa Gitna."

This is also Jadaone's first feature film since her Metro Manila Film Festival-winning movie "Fan Girl," starring Charlie Dizon and Paulo Avelino.

Racal has been relatively quiet since her alleged cheating controversy with Anthony Jennings last December, making her first public appearance this month to do promotions for her upcoming show "Incognito" which also stars Jennings.

The singer-actress also recently released a new song "Perpektong Tao" in the wake of the incident.

