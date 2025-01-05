â€˜Natakot akoâ€™: Coco Martin reveals why he has no MMFF 2024 entry

‘Natakot ako’: Coco Martin reveals why he has no MMFF 2024 entry

MANILA, Philippines — Coco Martin got candid when he admitted he was afraid to join the 50th edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

He explained that his fear was unfounded, as he often works off-camera. In his wildly popular nightly action-drama, "FPJ’s Batang Quiapo," Coco not only plays the titular character but also directs and contributes creatively behind the scenes, under his real name, Rodel Nacianceno.

It is the same whenever he works on movies, Coco said.

“Bakit ako natatakot? Kasi ‘pag gumagawa ako ng pelikula, ako nagpro-produce! Nakakatakot kasi ang daming magagandang pelikula,” Coco said to a group of reporters last December.

Coco's last MMFF entry was the romance film "Labyu with an Accent", co-starring Jodi Sta. Maria, which was part of the 2022 edition of the film festival.

The actor was also named ambassador for the Toyota Tamaraw Next Gen lineup, sharing that he had fond memories of riding its predecessor as a commuter in the 1990s, before his rise to showbiz fame.

Thriving Filipino film industry

Meanwhile, Coco cited how Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes' 2023 MMFF comeback movie "Rewind" became the highest-grossing film at one point. It was dethroned nearly a year later, last November, when the sequel "Hello, Love, Again," starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, grossed P1.4 billion at the box office after its local and global release.

Coco also acknowledged how both newbie actors and veteran stars were helping revive the film industry. He commended his partner, Julia Montes, whose movie with Arjo Atayde, "Topakk", participated in and won awards at last year’s MMFF.

“Ang gaganda ng pelikula. Sa totoo lang tapos natutuwa ako kasi lahat ng mga mahuhusay na artista, mga veteran actors, sina Ate Vi, naggagawaan. Kuya Aga. ‘Di ba si Vice bumalik ulit? Si Bossing (Vic Sotto) tapos nandiyan ‘yung movie nina Jules (Julia) ‘yung 'Topakk' with Arjo,” Coco said.

Apart from “Topakk,” the 50th MMFF entries also include Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual’s first movie together “The Kingdom,” Vilma Santos, Aga Muhlach and Nadine Lustre’s “Uninvinted,” and Vice Ganda’s “And the Breadwinners Is.”

There was also the musical movie adaptation “Isang Himala,” romantic flick “Hold Me Close,” ensemble horror “Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital,” the Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz romance movie “My Future You,” and the Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid starrer “Green Bones.”

“Green Bones” took away most of the major prizes, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Trillo), Best Supporting Actor (Madrid), Best Child Perfomer for Sienna Stevens, and Best Screenplay for National Artist Ricky Lee and Anj Atienza.

Coco is optimistic that the revival of the film industry will extend to February, a season that typically comes with romantic flicks.

“Bumalik ang sigla ng industriya, lahat tayo na nandito, magbe-benepisyo. Kaya sabi ko nga, tuloy-tuloy lang ito. Mag-kaisa lahat. Mag-tulungan kasi hindi naman natin maalis sa showbiz may negative pero part ‘yan e," he said.

"Ang importante sana may adhikain din na hindi lang para gumawa ng chismis. Sana may adhikain din tayo na tulungan ‘yung industriya, tulungan din ‘yung mga artista at ‘yung mga pelikula na i-angat. Hindi ‘yung pahilahin pababa,” Coco added.

