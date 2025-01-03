^

Movies

Leni Robredo surprised to see Vice Ganda doing heavy drama scenes

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2025 | 10:21am
Leni Robredo surprised to see Vice Ganda doing heavy drama scenes
Vice Ganda accepts the Special Jury Award at the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival awarding ceremony held in Solaire Ballroom in Paranaque City on December 27, 2024.
Screenshot via MMFF

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo was all praises to Vice Ganda after she watched his 50th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "And The Bread Winner Is."

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Leni said she was surprised to see Vice doing heavy drama scenes. 

“Hindi ko inaasahan na ganun ka-heavy 'yung scene na 'yun. Kung papaano siya nag-prepare, 'yung sinasabi niya na familiar kasi," Leni said.

"Familiar 'yung lahat ng sinabi at sitwasyon. At I think, familiar ito sa maraming Pilipino araw-araw, naghi-hirap para buhayin ang pamilya at ipakita 'yung pagmamahal,” she added. 

Leni said Vice did a good job portraying the role. 

“Pero hindi ko inaasahan na ganun kahusay. Ang bigat, ano siya mabigat na mabigat. I never saw Vice in a dramatic role na parang akala ko sprinkling of drama lang, pero mabigat siya in a way, ang pakiramdam ko nagbibigay-pugay. Nagbibigay pugay siya sa lahat,” she said. 

Last week, Vice said on "Its' Showtime" that he is entering a new era in his filmography. Leni, meanwhile, approved his idea. 

“At palagay ko kailangan damihan niya pa. Wala na siyang kailangang i-prove sa tagal na niya sa business. Eto iba, iba in the sense 'yung lalim ramdam,” Leni said.

Apart from "And The Breadwinner Is," Leni said that she and her children will watch every MMFF entry. 

“Pinlano ko na magma-marathon kami ng mga bata. Pero sobrang grabe 'yung pila, grabe din 'yung ginagawa. So, sabi ko pag-uwi ko ng Naga, magma-marathon ako. Swerte din na ito 'yung una,” she said.   

RELATED‘I am finally seen’: Vice Ganda honored with Special Jury award at MMFF 2024

LENI ROBREDO

METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL

MMFF

VICE GANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sylvia Sanchez raves over MMFF success of 'Topakk'
3 days ago

Sylvia Sanchez raves over MMFF success of 'Topakk'

3 days ago
Veteran actress and first-time film producer Sylvia Sanchez-Atayde said she is thankful and more inspired after her movie...
Movies
fbtw
'Topakk' wins big at 50th MMFF
5 days ago

'Topakk' wins big at 50th MMFF

5 days ago
“Topakk,” banking on a unique storyline, has set the bar high for action films after bagging three awards in the...
Movies
fbtw
'Wicked' sing-along version screening after MMFF
5 days ago

'Wicked' sing-along version screening after MMFF

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
A sing-along version of "Wicked" will screen in Philippine cinemas after the conclusion of the 50th Metro Manila Film Fe...
Movies
fbtw
MMFF spokesperson says &lsquo;no cooking show&rsquo; with 2024 winners
5 days ago

MMFF spokesperson says ‘no cooking show’ with 2024 winners

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
The spokesperson for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) on Saturday, December 28, said that there was “definitely...
Movies
fbtw
&lsquo;I am finally seen&rsquo;: Vice Ganda honored with Special Jury award at MMFF 2024
5 days ago

‘I am finally seen’: Vice Ganda honored with Special Jury award at MMFF 2024

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Popular noontime show host Vice Ganda earned one of the special prizes at the award ceremony for the 50th Metro Manila Film...
Movies
fbtw
'Historic': GMA Pictures gets back-to-back win with &lsquo;Green Bones&rsquo; at MMFF 2024
5 days ago

'Historic': GMA Pictures gets back-to-back win with ‘Green Bones’ at MMFF 2024

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
GMA Pictures’ grand comeback is marked with the back-to-back wins of “Firefly” and “Green Bones”...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with