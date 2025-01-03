Leni Robredo surprised to see Vice Ganda doing heavy drama scenes

Vice Ganda accepts the Special Jury Award at the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival awarding ceremony held in Solaire Ballroom in Paranaque City on December 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo was all praises to Vice Ganda after she watched his 50th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "And The Bread Winner Is."

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Leni said she was surprised to see Vice doing heavy drama scenes.

“Hindi ko inaasahan na ganun ka-heavy 'yung scene na 'yun. Kung papaano siya nag-prepare, 'yung sinasabi niya na familiar kasi," Leni said.

"Familiar 'yung lahat ng sinabi at sitwasyon. At I think, familiar ito sa maraming Pilipino araw-araw, naghi-hirap para buhayin ang pamilya at ipakita 'yung pagmamahal,” she added.

Leni said Vice did a good job portraying the role.

“Pero hindi ko inaasahan na ganun kahusay. Ang bigat, ano siya mabigat na mabigat. I never saw Vice in a dramatic role na parang akala ko sprinkling of drama lang, pero mabigat siya in a way, ang pakiramdam ko nagbibigay-pugay. Nagbibigay pugay siya sa lahat,” she said.

Last week, Vice said on "Its' Showtime" that he is entering a new era in his filmography. Leni, meanwhile, approved his idea.

“At palagay ko kailangan damihan niya pa. Wala na siyang kailangang i-prove sa tagal na niya sa business. Eto iba, iba in the sense 'yung lalim ramdam,” Leni said.

Apart from "And The Breadwinner Is," Leni said that she and her children will watch every MMFF entry.

“Pinlano ko na magma-marathon kami ng mga bata. Pero sobrang grabe 'yung pila, grabe din 'yung ginagawa. So, sabi ko pag-uwi ko ng Naga, magma-marathon ako. Swerte din na ito 'yung una,” she said.

