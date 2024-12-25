Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino star in Valentine's Day movie

MANILA, Philippines — On-screen partners Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino’s movie, “My Love Will Make You Disappear,” will be Star Cinema’s Valentine’s Day treat.

It will premiere in theaters in February 2025.

It is the latest that Paulo and Kim will star after working on the shows "Linlang" and the Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean series with the same name, "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim."

ABS-CBN also announced its mix of must-watch action-packed, mystery, and rom-com series, as well as concerts for 2025 — all featuring the country’s biggest stars and performers.

“Incognito,” top-billed by Richard Gutierrez and Daniel Padilla, also starring Baron Geisler, Kaila Estrada, Anthony Jennings, Maris Racal, and Ian Veneracion, features action scenes every evening beginning January 20 courtesy of Star Creatives and Studio 360.

Meanwhile, Gerald Anderson headlines the thrilling drama “Nobody.” A reunion project between him and Jessy Mendiola, the series also stars JC de Vera, RK Bagatsing, and Gen Z love team Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin.

After more than a decade, Anne Curtis makes her teleserye comeback in the Philippine adaptation of the K-drama hit, “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” with Carlo Aquino and Joshua Garcia.

Mystery-thriller “What Lies Beneath” will feature Bela Padilla, Charlie Dizon, Janella Salvador, Julia Barretto, and actors Jake Cuenca and JM de Guzman.

The fan-favorite tandem of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano will bring kilig to new heights in the rom-com “How to Spot a Red Flag,” co-produced with Dreamscape Entertainment and Viu.

Viewers can also look forward to the newest dance survival reality show “Time to Dance,” hosted by Robi Domingo and new gen dance champ Gela Atayde.

Another reality show that audiences can look forward to is the return of “Pilipinas Got Talent,” which is set to bring new and exciting performances, with its fresh set of judges to be revealed soon.

Real-life couple Janine Gutierrez and Jericho Rosales also have a new series coming in 2025, as well as Lovi Poe and Zanjoe Marudo. Fans can also look forward to the much-anticipated comeback projects of Kapamilya stars Enrique Gil and James Reid.

The ABS-CBN Music group, meanwhile, promises to deliver fresh hits and music experiences like Star Pop campus tours, Maki’s regional concerts, and "Grand BINIverse: The Repeat," as well as new releases from its seasoned and up-and-coming hitmakers.

The longest-running all-star Sunday afternoon show, “ASAP,” will be marking its 30th anniversary in 2025 and will be celebrating 30 years of Pinoy global concert experience with its audiences from here and abroad.

Aside from suspense-filled new twists from ABS-CBN’s primetime series, “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” and “Lavender Fields,” its noontime program “It’s Showtime” will also be bringing back its beloved segment, “Tawag ng Tanghalan.”

