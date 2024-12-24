Production company providing equipment for CinePanalo 2025 entries

Puregold CinePanalo’s student filmmakers along with Puregold senior marketing manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad (fifth from left, back row); festival director Chris Cahilig (sixth from left, back row); representatives from the festival’s partners Optima Digital and Mowelfund; and members of the festival’s selection committee.

MANILA, Philippines — CMB Film Services, Inc. is partnerning with Puregold CinePanalo by granting equipment rentals to the eight selected film projects for the festival's 2025 edition.

Aimed at empowering aspiring and seasoned directors, this partnership will give grant recipients access to top-tier resources and spur them to take their creative visions into new heights.

The noteworthy alliance will thus allow CMB to further pursue its goal of supporting Filipino filmmakers and enthusiasts, specifically benefitting CinePanalo's full-length grant recipients through state-of-the-art equipment and expert technical assistance.

CMB will work closely with festival organizers and filmmakers to finalize the equipment to be rented. This includes certifying all provided equipment meets the necessary quality and safety standards, is delivered on time to the film locations, and is properly maintained.

Moreover, the film service will offer technical support and equipment repair services throughout the rental period, ensuring a seamless production experience.

Jaime G. Baltazar, CMB's president and managing director, shared how thrilled he was with the CinePanalo's success last year, "We know that Puregold CinePanalo is making history in film, and we want to be part of that."

Related: In photos: 50th Metro Manila Film Festival's Parade of Stars in Manila

Meanwhile Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Puregold's Senior Marketing Manager, expressed her gratitude for partnerships that drive CinePanalo entries to achieve the highest quality.

"Such collaborations are crucial in sharing our vision of excellence," Piedad said. "We laud CMB for their commitment to bring forward exceptional cinematic experiences."

The second edition of Puregold CinePanalo returns with the theme "Mga Kwentong Panalo ng Buhay", with an increased grant of P3 million to eight full-length films by professional and amateur directors, and P150,000 for 25 promising short films by student filmmakers.

Submissions concluded in July and August and the deliberations for selected film projects are currently underway.

The inaugural Puregold CinePanalo held last March featured full-length films from celebrated directors such as Sigrid Bernardo and Joel Ferrer, along with student shorts from institutions like the University of the Philippines - Diliman, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, and the University of Santo Tomas.

RELATED: Established, emerging filmmakers join first CinePanalo Film Festival