Coco Martin helps Julia Montes for stunts in MMFF entry 'Topakk' with Arjo Atayde

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 9, 2024 | 10:45am
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Montes revealed that her partner Coco Martin is proud of her and her upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "Topakk" with Arjo Atayde.

During the grand press conference of "Topakk" recently, Julia said that it was Coco who gave her safety tips for her stunts in the action-packed movie. 

“Proud siya (Coco). Kasi siya rin naman ‘yung unang nagturo sa akin kung paano hindi naman gumalaw, kung paano ‘yung safety. Proud siya, hindi naman mawawala ‘yun. ‘Yung mga safety tips, nagamit naman namin,” Julia said. 

Julia said that she's more excited because of the film's advocacy. 

“More than fears, mas excited ako kasi maganda ‘yung kwento, ‘yung film, ‘yung purpose and advocacy ng film. ‘Yung na-experience naman na nasaktan, hindi na namin na-feel ‘yun kasi nasa moment na kami ng eksena,” she said.

“Sa action, napansin namin, hindi ka pwedeng naka-steady lang or lutang ka. Magkamali ka lang ng move, mamali mo rin ‘yung co-actor mo. So importante ‘yung rhythm," she added. 

Julia said that it was nice working with Arjo. 

“Ang sarap katrabaho ni Arjo, kasi titingin ka lang, sasabay ka na eh. Doon ko sinasabi na masarap gawin 'yung eksena kung ganito kagaling 'yung katrabaho mo," she said. 

"Topakk," produced by Nathan Studios, Fusee, and Strawdogs, premiered at the Locamo Film Festival recently. 

Directed by Richard V. Somes, "Topakk" is centered on a former special forces operative battling Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) whose path intersects with a man and his sister  who are both on the run from criminal forces. 

Arjo's performance captivated film aficionados in Cannes; Locarno and Austin, Texas where he personally graced screenings to represent the film.
 
