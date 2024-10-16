^

Filipino films 'Iti Mapukpukaw,' 'Sunshine' nominated at 2024 Asia Pacific Screen Awards

October 16, 2024 | 7:09pm
Filipino films 'Iti Mapukpukaw,' 'Sunshine' nominated at 2024 Asia Pacific Screen Awards
MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipino movies were nominated at this year's Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), as well as two films that were joint efforts between Filipino producers and producers from neighboring countries. 

Cinemalaya 2023 Best Film winner "Iti Mapukpukaw," starring Carlo Aquino and Dolly de Leon, is up for Best Animated Film, with director Carl Joseph Papa and producers Dan Villegas and Geoderic Lomuntad receiving the nods.

Villegas and Lomuntad are also producers of Antoinette Jadaone's "Sunshine," nominated for Best Youth Film, and all three received nods along with another producer Bianca Balbuena.

The director of photography of "Viet and Nam," Son Doan, is nominated for Best Cinematography. "Viet and Nam" is a joint effort of the Philippines, Singapore, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Vietnam, and the United States.

Finally the four directors of "XiXi," Venice de Castro Atienza, Fan Wu, Sona Jo, and Her Yon-soo, are up for Best Documentary Film. Similar to the previous film mentioned, "XiXi" is a film collaboration between the Philippines, Taiwan, and Korea. 

"All We Imagine As Light" and "April" lead all APSA nominees with five nods each, both competing for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Performance.

"Desert of Namibia," "Happyend," and "To Kill a Mongolian Horse" complete the Best Film race. This marks the first time in APSA's history  that the five top nominees are amateur or sophomore films, and just one of them is not directed by a female director.

All five nominees for Best Performance are women, a first for the ceremony since the acting category became ungendered.

The awarding will take place on November 30 in Gold Coast, Australia, right after the Asia Pacific Screen Forum.

After making history at Cinemalaya 2023, "Iti Mapukpukaw" was selected as the Philippines' entry to the Oscars that year for Best International Feature Film but it didn't make the shortlist.

"Sunshine," starring Maris Racal, premiered at the recent Toronto International Film Festival, where all its three screenings sold out.

Jadaone told Philstar.com that the film will continue going around the film festival circuit before a commercial release in the Philippines.

The Philippines' last APSA was its joint film "Autobiography" with Indonesia, France, Singapore, Poland, Qatar, and Germany, when it was awarded Best Screenplay in 2022.

Three Filipinas previously won Best Performance by an Actress, namely, Max Eigenmann for "Verdict," Hasmine Killip for "Pamilya Ordinaryo," and National Artist Nora Aunor for "Sinapupunan."

"Halaw" director Sheron Dayoc and "Ang Babae sa Septic Tank" filmmaker Marlon Rivera were back-to-back winners of the the NETPAC Development Prize in 2011 and 2012, with Brillante Mendoza also winning an Achievement in Directing for "Sinapupunan" during the latter year.

