Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzalez star in Netflix's 1st Filipino zombie movie 'Outside'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 1:20pm
The cast of 'Outside'
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released the trailer for "Outside," the first Filipino zombie movie on the streaming platform, starring Sid Lucero and Beauty Gonzalez.

The trailer begins with a damaged van making its way through the countryside arriving at a secluded farmhouse belonging to Sid Lucero's character Francis.

Francis has taken his wife Iris (Gonzalez) and their sons Josh (Marco Masa) and Lucas (Aiden Tyler Patdu) to the province to seek refuge from a zombie outbreak.

The house looks trashed and abandoned, but it appears that the real unsettling nature is happening in Francis' mind.

Quick clips of the family trying to survive the outbreak and adjusting to their new life in seclusion pass by, culminating in Francis' silent stare out the door.

WATCH: Netflix releases 1st Filipino zombie movie out in October

The trailer ends with Francis seemingly peeking into a room where Iris and Lucas are hiding, breaking into the title card and the tagline that goes "You can't keep out what's already inside."

Director Carlo Ledesma previously shared at the Netflix APAC Southeast Asia Showcase in Indonesia last June that "Outside" was more than just a zombie movie.

It is a "terrifying psychological thriller," the director said. 

"At its core, it’s a film about a family’s survival," added the filmmaker, whose horror credits include the 2011 found-footage film debut "The Tunnel," "Sunod" from 2019, and the horror-comedy short "The Kapre."

Ledesma drew inspiration for "Outside," which also stars Enchong Dee and Joel Torre, from his experiences growing up in Negros and his own feelings of isolation during the pandemic.

"Outside" begins streaming on Netflix this October 17. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Transformers One' review: Origin story rolls out new promise

