^

Movies

Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards' 'Hello Love Again' drops new teaser

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 11:36am
Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards' 'Hello Love Again' drops new teaser
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards in "Hello, Love, Again"
Star Cinema

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema released a new teaser for the "Hello, Love, Again," the upcoming sequel to "Hello, Love, Goodbye" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards.

The production company shared on its social media accounts a promotional video paying tribute to past films involving overseas Filipino workers like "Anak," "Dubai," and the original film from 2019.

"Home is where the heart is, and saying goodbye is never easy. As we build our future, searching for a better life, the journey can take us around the world, giving us stories of sacrifice, hope, new beginnings," reads text in the video. "Para sa mga taong nangangarap, we say 'I love you' by saying 'goodbye.'"

With bits of the sequel scattered throughout the video, it ends with Alden's Ethan calling out and running toward Kathryn's Joy at the airport.

In the caption for the teasers, Star Cinema wrote, " "Soon, we will come home to the ones we love. We've barely said our hellos yet, but we can feel your overwhelming support already," giving thanks to all the fans eagerly waiting.

Once again directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana and also starring Joross Gamboa, Kakai Bautista, Lito Pimentel, Lovely Abella, and Maymay Entrata, "Hello Love Again" hits Philippine cinemas on November 13.

The film continues the story of Ethan and Joy who met and fell in love in Hong Kong. Five years since Joy left Ethan in Hong Kong, they meet once more in Canada. 

RELATEDKathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards movie 'Hello, Love, Again' tickets now available

vuukle comment

ALDEN RICHARDS

CANADA

CATHY GARCIA-MOLINA

HELLO LOVE GOODBYE

KATHRYN BERNARDO

STAR CINEMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Hollywood mourns James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader
7 days ago

Hollywood mourns James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader

7 days ago
Stars of the screen are mourning the death of James Earl Jones, the voice of "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader, on Monday at...
Movies
fbtw
Vatican thriller 'Conclave' drums up Oscars buzz in Toronto
8 days ago

Vatican thriller 'Conclave' drums up Oscars buzz in Toronto

By Susan Stumme | 8 days ago
How do Catholic cardinals choose a new pope? What happens in their closed-door meetings? That is the premise of Vatican thriller...
Movies
fbtw
'Her Locket' review: Slow burner tale of forgiveness and redemption
8 days ago

'Her Locket' review: Slow burner tale of forgiveness and redemption

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 days ago
Based on a true story, this biographical account is a tapestry woven from a story of its writer and director.
Movies
fbtw
Mikhail Red's e-sports film to premiere at Hawaii film festival, 'Balota' and 'Primetime Mother' in lineup
9 days ago

Mikhail Red's e-sports film to premiere at Hawaii film festival, 'Balota' and 'Primetime Mother' in lineup

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Director Mikhail Red's newest movie "Friendly Fire" will make its world premiere at the Hawaii International Film Festival...
Movies
fbtw
LIST: Pedro Almodovar's end-of-life film, other winners of the 81st Venice Film Festival
9 days ago

LIST: Pedro Almodovar's end-of-life film, other winners of the 81st Venice Film Festival

By Agence France-Presse, Alexandria Sage | 9 days ago
Here are the main winners from among 21 films in competition.
Movies
fbtw
Nicole Kidman wins Venice best actress for erotic 'Babygirl'
9 days ago

Nicole Kidman wins Venice best actress for erotic 'Babygirl'

By Agence France-Presse | 9 days ago
Nicole Kidman won the best actress award in Venice Saturday for her no-holds-barred performance in "Babygirl."
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with