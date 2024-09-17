Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards' 'Hello Love Again' drops new teaser

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema released a new teaser for the "Hello, Love, Again," the upcoming sequel to "Hello, Love, Goodbye" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards.

The production company shared on its social media accounts a promotional video paying tribute to past films involving overseas Filipino workers like "Anak," "Dubai," and the original film from 2019.

"Home is where the heart is, and saying goodbye is never easy. As we build our future, searching for a better life, the journey can take us around the world, giving us stories of sacrifice, hope, new beginnings," reads text in the video. "Para sa mga taong nangangarap, we say 'I love you' by saying 'goodbye.'"

With bits of the sequel scattered throughout the video, it ends with Alden's Ethan calling out and running toward Kathryn's Joy at the airport.

In the caption for the teasers, Star Cinema wrote, " "Soon, we will come home to the ones we love. We've barely said our hellos yet, but we can feel your overwhelming support already," giving thanks to all the fans eagerly waiting.

Once again directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana and also starring Joross Gamboa, Kakai Bautista, Lito Pimentel, Lovely Abella, and Maymay Entrata, "Hello Love Again" hits Philippine cinemas on November 13.

The film continues the story of Ethan and Joy who met and fell in love in Hong Kong. Five years since Joy left Ethan in Hong Kong, they meet once more in Canada.

