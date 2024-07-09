Sinag Maynila film festival returns after 4-year hiatus

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning director Brillante Mendoza and Solar Entertainment Corporation President and CEO Wilson Tieng announced the return of the Sinag Maynila film festival after a four-year hiatus.

The return is made more significant as the film festival is partnering with the Department of Tourism, Culture & Arts Office of Manila (DTCAM) to support Filipino filmmakers and invigorate the local movie industry.

Sinag Maynila, running from September 4 to 8 in what will be its 6th edition, will feature full-length films, short films, and documentaries in select cinemas.

The festival's run coincidentally falls under the City of Manila's Tourism month which looks to enhance the cultural landscape and tourism of the Philippine capital.

"After taking a pause due to the pandemic, we are very grateful and thrilled to bring back Sinag Maynila," Tieng said in a press conference announcing the film festival's return.

"Our mission — summed up in our slogan — 'Sine Lokal, Pang-International', is given a boost with this historic, first-time partnership with Manila's Tourism Culture & Arts Office," he added, thanking Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan for her support.

Since its inception Sinag Maynila has been giving opportunities for Filipino cinema artists to showcase their talents and provide an alternative space outside the industry's mainstream.

Stars that found a home in the film festival include Alessandra de Rossi, Janine Gutierrez, Angel Aquino, Enchong Dee, Sylvia Sanchez, JC Santos, Aljur Abrenica, Joem Bascom, and Elizabeth Oropesa as well as directors like Zig Dulay, Adolf Alix Jr., Lawrence Fajardo, Jay Altarejos, Richard Somes, Paul Sta. Ana,and Ralston Jover.

"Sinag Maynila is here to give a voice to the Filipino filmmakers whose skill, creativity and ingenuity are definitely world-class," Mendoza said.

"We are heartened to present this opportunity anew. So much is going on and so much has changed in the last four years. We are certain our filmmakers have stories they are raring to share to the rest of the country and the world," he added.

Activities in this year's Sinag Maynila include a campus tour and a Gabi ng Parangal awards ceremony at the Metropolitan Theater. The deadline of entries for the film festival is on July 24.

