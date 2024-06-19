^

Movies

Marian Rivera gets 'deglamorized' for 1st Cinemalaya lead entry 'Balota'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 4:20pm
Marian Rivera gets 'deglamorized' for 1st Cinemalaya lead entry 'Balota'
Marian Rivera as a teacher in the 2024 Cinemalaya entry 'Balota.'
Marian Rivera via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera teased about going "no makeup, no filter and no double" in past interviews regarding her upcoming, first Cinemalaya lead starrer "Balota," and she indeed looked the part. 

The actress shared a first glimpse from her upcoming movie on her Instagram broadcast channel. 

"Sobrang 'di ko mapaliwang ang excitement ko sa project na to! [sob,  pray, hearts emoji] No filter -  No makeup - No double!" she wrote on her Instagram broadcast channel. 

Marian is seen with her hair disheveled and her faced marked with bruises and cuts. Her school teacher uniform is soiled. 

The actress plays a teacher in the film by Kip Oebanda. In its brief, it said that she is a teacher who runs with the last remaining election returns through the forest. 

It is presumed that chaos ensued following the local elections in the school where she is tapped to be a poll watcher, which has been a practice in local elections. 

This year's Cinemalaya is scheduled from August 2 to 11. 

CINEMALAYA

MARIAN RIVERA
