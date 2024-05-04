^

Movies

'Pitch Perfect 4' in development — Rebel Wilson

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 4, 2024 | 12:26pm
The Barden Bellas from the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise
Universal Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Australian actress Rebel Wilson shared that a fourth "Pitch Perfect" is "being developed." 

Wilson gave the update during a guest appearance on the BBC Radio 2 show "The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show."

"Hopefully, there's a fourth one in the works. There is one being developed. I mean, I know we're older now, so I don't exactly know what the storyline's going to be. I guess they've got to get the script right first, which is the age-old dilemma," Wilson said.

The actress appeared in the three "Pitch Perfect" films released between 2012 and 2017 and admitted all the cast are still friends.

"I think what people see on the screen is just us having a laugh. Like, really, it wasn't really acting, because I love singing and dancing, and I just loved hanging out with that cast so, so, so much. It was really fun," she added.

Also appearing in all three movies about acapella groups were Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Kelly Jakle, Shelley Regner, John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks.

On a collective budget of $91 million (P5.19 billion), the films have earned $565 million (P32.2 billion) at the global box office despite diminishing reviews.

A spin-off series, "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," starring Adam DeVine, came out in 2022. Its second season was canceled because of last year's Hollywood strikes.

