Beyonce, Donald Glover returning for 'Lion King' prequel 'Mufasa'

MANILA, Philippines — Disney released a teaser trailer, poster and cast list for its live-action prequel to "The Lion King," which is centered around Simba's father, Mufasa.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" will be told in flashbacks as the wise mandrill Rafiki (a returning John Kani) relays the legend of Mufasa to the young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala.

Donald Glover and Beyonce are reprising their voice roles as Simba and Nala from 2019's live-action "The Lion King," while Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy, makes her film debut as Kiara.

Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa are also returning, giving the story a more comical angle.

Mufasa was previously voiced in both the 2019 film and the 1996 animated original by James Earl Jones; however, the younger version of Mufasa will be voiced by Aaron Pierre.

The movie sees the orphaned Mufasa meet another lion and the royal heir Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), and they embark on a journey that will test their relationship as they fend off a deadly foe.

WATCH: 'Mufasa: The Lion King' teaser released

The teaser trailer for "Mufasa: The Lion King" once again features the photorealistic animation used in 2019's "The Lion King" and a sample of the famous track "Circle of Life."

"This story begins far beyond the mountains and the shadows, on the other side of the light," narrates Rafiki. "A lion was born without a drop of nobility in his blood, a lion who would change our lives forever.

Many clips in the teaser show Mufasa and Taka interacting with different animals in the African environment, and at one point, Rafiki says, "The earth will shake... destiny awaits you."

Newcomers include Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros; Thandie Newton and Lennie James as Taka's parents, Eshe and Obasi and Anika Noni Rose and Keith David as Mufasa's parents, Afia and Masego. Also in the cast are Preston Nyman as Zazu, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki and Tiffany Boone as Sarabi.

Award-winning artists Lin-Manuel Miranda will pen the film's songs produced by him and Mark Mancina and Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

"Mufasa: The Lion King," directed by Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins, hits theaters globally this December 2024. — Video from Disney Philippines' YouTube channel

