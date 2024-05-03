Dingdong Dantes, Charo Santos start filming 1st movie together

Dingdong Dantes and Charo Santos will star in their first movie together.

MANILA, Philippines — A bearded Dingdong Dantes smiles at the ever-beautiful Charo Santos as captured in one of the promotional photos for their upcoming first movie together.

Cornerstone Entertainment shared some photos taken on the set of the two stars' upcoming movie on Facebook. Its title has not yet been revealed.

The movie will be directed by Irene Villamor.

In an ABS-CBN report, the former ABS-CBN President and Chief Executive Officer said that the story was pitched to her four or five years ago before the pandemic. She almost forgot it until she got a call from the director. She immediately said yes.

“We are excited. It is a friendship story that evolves into a special relationship. Who knows where it will go,” said Charo.

