^

Movies

Dingdong Dantes, Charo Santos start filming 1st movie together

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 11:18am
Dingdong Dantes, Charo Santos start filming 1st movie together
Dingdong Dantes and Charo Santos will star in their first movie together.
Cornerstone Studios via Cornerstone Entertainment Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A bearded Dingdong Dantes smiles at the ever-beautiful Charo Santos as captured in one of the promotional photos for their upcoming first movie together. 

Cornerstone Entertainment shared some photos taken on the set of the two stars' upcoming movie on Facebook. Its title has not yet been revealed. 

The movie will be directed by Irene Villamor. 

In an ABS-CBN report, the former ABS-CBN President and Chief Executive Officer said that the story was pitched to her four or five years ago before the pandemic. She almost forgot it until she got a call from the director. She immediately said yes. 

“We are excited. It is a friendship story that evolves into a special relationship. Who knows where it will go,” said Charo. 

RELATED: Dingdong Dantes-Marian Rivera starrer 'Rewind' now 'highest-grossing Filipino film of all time'

vuukle comment

CHARO SANTOS

DINGDONG DANTES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Fil-Am Rob Schneider working on Shroud of Turin film
8 days ago

Fil-Am Rob Schneider working on Shroud of Turin film

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Filipino-American comedian Rob Schneider has been working on a movie project about the Shroud of Turin and is hoping to start...
Movies
fbtw
Marvel drops new 'Deadpool, Wolverine' trailer, posters
9 days ago

Marvel drops new 'Deadpool, Wolverine' trailer, posters

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Marvel Studios is slowly building up excitement for the highly-anticipated release of "Deadpool & Wolverine" by releasing...
Movies
fbtw
MMFF 2024: 50th year to accept 8 films, show past entries for P50
10 days ago

MMFF 2024: 50th year to accept 8 films, show past entries for P50

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
The City of Manila will be the host for this year's milestone 50th year of the Metro Manila Film Festival as the annual event...
Movies
fbtw
Anthony Jennings honored to be Philippines' character ambassador for Hollywood movie 'Boy Kills World'
10 days ago

Anthony Jennings honored to be Philippines' character ambassador for Hollywood movie 'Boy Kills World'

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Kapamilya actor Anthony Jennings has been tapped as the Philippines character ambassador for the upcoming Hollywood movie...
Movies
fbtw
Former child star Mutya Orquia, newcomers lead romcom flick
12 days ago

Former child star Mutya Orquia, newcomers lead romcom flick

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Star Magic talents Mutya Orquia, Beaver Magtalas and Maxine Trinidad will star in an upcoming film "When Magic Hurts."&n...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with