Aaron Sorkin confirms working on 'follow-up' Facebook movie

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
April 28, 2024 | 10:50am
Jesse Eisenberg in a scene in 'The Social Network.'
Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures

LOS ANGELES, United States — Aaron Sorkin, Oscar-winning writer of "The Social Network," is working on a follow-up movie about Facebook that will explore the company's role in the January 6, 2021 assault on the United States Capitol.

Sorkin, who depicted the creation and early years of Facebook in 2010's "The Social Network," said the tech giant has since then played a major role in the US' sharp political polarization.

"I'll be writing about this. I blame Facebook for January 6," he said.

Sorkin, who also created TV's "The West Wing" and movie "The Trial of the Chicago 7," revealed the nascent project during a live recording of "The Town" podcast this week.

He accused Mark Zuckerberg — co-founder and chief executive of Facebook parent company Meta — of prioritizing growth at the expense of integrity, despite his already enormous personal wealth.

"Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible because that is what will increase engagement," he said.

"That is what will get you to what they call inside the hallways of Facebook, the 'infinite scroll.'"

Asked exactly why Facebook was responsible for January 6, he responded: "You're going to need to buy a movie ticket."

Many Americans rely on social media platforms like Facebook for their news.

Tech companies stand accused both of failing to verify widely shared news stories — including viral conspiracy theories — and of excessively censoring what they show.

Hundreds of people who invaded the Capitol on January 6, 2021, were motivated by then-president Donald Trump's false claim that the election had been "stolen" from him.

Some cited conspiracy theories such as QAnon.

"The Social Network," directed by David Fincher, was a huge commercial and critical hit.

It grossed some $225 million at the global box office and was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture. It won three Academy Awards, including best adapted screenplay for Sorkin.

Sorkin has previously floated the idea of a "follow up," telling the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast that he would be interested, so long as Fincher agreed to return as director.

Fincher last year told the Guardian he has discussed the project with Sorkin but warned that delving back into Facebook would be "a can of worms."

RELATED: 'The Social Network' traces controversial origins of Facebook

