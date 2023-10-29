WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser

Liza Soberano (right) in a scene with Kathryn Newton in the film "Lisa Frankenstein," set for release on February 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Liza Soberano caught a glimpse of the actress in her very first Hollywood film in the official teaser for "Lisa Frankenstein."

It was quite a short scene with her as Taffy, the stepsister of Kathryn Newton's titular character.

"That's really weird, Lisa," her character says, a sort of surreal sight given that it is Liza's real name.

They were inside a car, with Kathryn and her dressed in '80s-inspired outfits and hairdos.

The rest of the teaser shows Kathryn's Lisa interacting with Cole Sprouse's Frankenstein-inspired character, thus the movie's title.

The film's synopsis reads: "A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody ("Jennifer’s Body") about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way."

The first teaser was released last week with only Kathryn and Cole seen.

Directed by Zelda Williams, "Lisa Frankenstein" will be released on Feb. 9, 2024. — Video from Focus Features YouTube channel

