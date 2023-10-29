^

Movies

WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 11:33am
WATCH: Liza Soberano appears on 'Lisa Frankenstein' teaser
Liza Soberano (right) in a scene with Kathryn Newton in the film "Lisa Frankenstein," set for release on February 9, 2024.
Screengrab from Focus Features YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Liza Soberano caught a glimpse of the actress in her very first Hollywood film in the official teaser for "Lisa Frankenstein." 

It was quite a short scene with her as Taffy, the stepsister of Kathryn Newton's titular character. 

"That's really weird, Lisa," her character says, a sort of surreal sight given that it is Liza's real name. 

They were inside a car, with Kathryn and her dressed in '80s-inspired outfits and hairdos. 

The rest of the teaser shows Kathryn's Lisa interacting with Cole Sprouse's Frankenstein-inspired character, thus the movie's title. 

The film's synopsis reads: "A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody ("Jennifer’s Body") about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way."

The first teaser was released last week with only Kathryn and Cole seen. 

Directed by Zelda Williams, "Lisa Frankenstein" will be released on Feb. 9, 2024. — Video from Focus Features YouTube channel

WATCH: Liza Soberano is Taffy in 'Lisa Frankenstein'

RELATED: Liza Soberano's Hollywood film 'Lisa Frankenstein' announces February 2024 release date

vuukle comment

COLE SPROUSE

KATHRYN NEWTON

LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Short films from International Film Festival Manhattan streaming on iWantTFC
11 days ago

Short films from International Film Festival Manhattan streaming on iWantTFC

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Three of the selected entries from hundreds that were submitted are from the Philippines: "Protected Hill” by Dexter...
Movies
fbtw
'Killers of the Flower Moon' review: Scorsese rallies DiCaprio, De Niro for a bloody tale in the West
14 days ago

'Killers of the Flower Moon' review: Scorsese rallies DiCaprio, De Niro for a bloody tale in the West

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Scorsese's film is a sprawling three-and-a-half hour crime-western epic that dives into a bloody chapter of American history,...
Movies
fbtw
Liza Soberano's Hollywood film 'Lisa Frankenstein' announces February 2024 release date
October 14, 2023 - 12:05pm

Liza Soberano's Hollywood film 'Lisa Frankenstein' announces February 2024 release date

By Kristofer Purnell | October 14, 2023 - 12:05pm
Film studio Focus Features has announced its upcoming horror-comedy "Lisa Frankenstein," starring Liza Soberano in her first...
Movies
fbtw
'Wonka' gets earlier Philippine release date, shows new trailer
October 13, 2023 - 5:00pm

'Wonka' gets earlier Philippine release date, shows new trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | October 13, 2023 - 5:00pm
The Warner Bros. movie "Wonka" starring Timothee Chalamet as the famous chocolatier in Roald Dahl's books is getting an earlier...
Movies
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo's 'A Very Good Girl' does a very good run, surpasses P100M at local box office
October 11, 2023 - 3:37pm

Kathryn Bernardo's 'A Very Good Girl' does a very good run, surpasses P100M at local box office

By Kristofer Purnell | October 11, 2023 - 3:37pm
"A Very Good Girl" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon has collected over P100 million at the local box office, cementing...
Movies
fbtw
Fil-Am H.E.R. to star in 'The Color Purple'; Warner Bros releases trailer
October 11, 2023 - 10:32am

Fil-Am H.E.R. to star in 'The Color Purple'; Warner Bros releases trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | October 11, 2023 - 10:32am
Warner Bros. released the trailer of the musical drama "The Color Purple."
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with