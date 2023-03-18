^

Movies

Adventure full of charm: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' review

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 18, 2023 | 12:02pm
Adventure full of charm: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' review
A scene from "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"
Paramount Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — "Dungeons & Dragons," the fantasy role-playing game that has captivated players for nearly half a century, turns to the big screen for an adventure in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."

The main player of the film is Chris Pine's Edgin Darvis who turns to theft with his barbaric friend Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez) following the death of his wife, that is until they get caught in a heist gone awry.

Escaping from prison, the two try to reconnect with Edgin's daughter but their former rogue comrade Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant) has been feeding lies in order to maintain power and profit, and so Edgin and Holga must find a way to get their little girl back — and with some help maybe a little treasure on the way.

Directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley have concocted a film wherein it appeals to players of the original game and to people whose basic knowledge of "Dungeons & Dragons" stems from "Stranger Things" (which is a good starting point anyhow).

Hardcore fans will no doubt enjoy the references and easter eggs dropped all throughout, but even regular viewers will find themselves having fun at what they're seeing.

The fantasy aspect does make the film lean towards "The Lord of the Rings" territory, but it actually comes off more like "The Princess Bride"; Grant himself has compared it to "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," which isn't a far-off analogy.

Stripped down to the very core, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is a basic heist film with simple story beats — Plans A to C, MacGuffins galore — made enjoyable by the wild adventure being taken on.

RELATED: 'Suzume' review: This Makoto Shinkai hit is life-changing

That is not all to say the movie isn't entertaining, in fact quite the oppposite, especially with a cast that oozes charisma like they've channeled the very characters they're portraying.

Pine is the definition of undying charm opposite a badass Rodriguez who definitely should be considerd as a leading action star, and then there's the slick and smug Grant just chewing his scenes each time he has a chance to show off.

The "Monty Python" comparison by Grant is best seen during the graveyard scene, which is just one example of a tight screenplay paying off because of clever practical effects and even cleverer acting.

The abundance of visual effects isn't at all distracting, neither is the suave nature of Regé-Jean Page — it almost seems criminal to place him high up the cast list given how less screen time he has to the equally good Justic Smith and Sophia Lillis.

By the beginning of the third act the conclusion is sort of predictable — the main antagonist isn't even Grant's Forge, and their storyline feels rushed — although the final action sequences did make for a grand finale and by no means does it take away from how entertaining and funny the movie is as a whole.

In a world where intentions are cloudy and aspirations often murkier, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" rolled the 20-sided die and scored high for an exciting campaign.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" premieres in Philippines theaters on March 29, with sneak previews on March 20 and 21.

RELATED: WATCH: 'Chupa' trailer about fabled Mexican monster befriending a boy drops

CHRIS PINE

DUNGEONS DRAGONS

HUGH GRANT

MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Suzume' review: This Makoto Shinkai hit is life-changing
2 days ago

'Suzume' review: This Makoto Shinkai hit is life-changing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
After watching three of his movies, it seems like Makoto Shinkai has found his signature.
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: 'Chupa' trailer about fabled Mexican monster befriending a boy drops
2 days ago

WATCH: 'Chupa' trailer about fabled Mexican monster befriending a boy drops

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Netflix has released their trailer for their upcoming fantasy adventure film "Chupa," inspired by the myth of the bloodsucking...
Movies
fbtw
FIl-Am Vanessa Hudgens returning with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for 'Bad Boys 4'
2 days ago

FIl-Am Vanessa Hudgens returning with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for 'Bad Boys 4'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens will reprising her role of weapons expert Kelly in a fourth "Bad Boys" movie...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: 'The Little Mermaid' full trailer revealed at Oscars 2023
5 days ago

WATCH: 'The Little Mermaid' full trailer revealed at Oscars 2023

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Walt Disney Studios today premiered the official full trailer and poster of its first ever live-action remake of 1989 film...
Movies
fbtw
Coleen Garcia, Loisa Andalio to star in new Mikhail Red esports movie
13 days ago

Coleen Garcia, Loisa Andalio to star in new Mikhail Red esports movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Coleen Garcia and Loisa Andalio have been tapped to star in an esports-inspired film to be helmed by Metro Manila Film...
Movies
fbtw
Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez reunite in new romantic drama 'Walang KaParis'
14 days ago

Alessandra De Rossi, Empoy Marquez reunite in new romantic drama 'Walang KaParis'

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Actors Alessandra De Rossi and Empoy Marquez have reunited with their "Kita Kita" director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with