'Suzume' review: This Makoto Shinkai hit is life-changing

Makoto Shinkai releases another fantasy adventure flick "Suzume," currently showing in the Philippines, after the commercial and critical success of "Your Name" (2016) and "Weathering With You" (2019).

MANILA, Philippines — After watching three of his movies, it seems like Makoto Shinkai has found his signature.

It's all about two unlikely individuals from different places meet in a happenstance and embark on a wondrous — and life-changing — journey that often tug at the hearts of his audiences.

Shinkai's latest fantasy adventure animated flick "Suzume" is currently showing in Philippine cinemas, and it seems he has another classic hit in his belt.

Released in November last year in Japan, "Suzume" tells the story of the titular high school girl who meets a mysterious, long-haired ikemen (handsome man) on her way to school.

He asks her if she happens to know of a "door" around her town. She replies affirmatively, and later comes after him to an abandoned part of their town where she finds a door. Curious, she opens it and finds herself amazed that she could be floating in a galaxy blanketed by millions of stars if she would step foot on the other side.

It might be a dreamy sight, yet Suzume's innocent act of opening a door in an abandoned building has opened her eyes to the mythical and frightening world of a creature that can influence earthquakes that occur in Japan.

It's quite a predicament for a high school girl, but in the world of anime and manga, it's not uncommon. Middle-school, high school or college students often find themselves in situations that are fantastical to believe in, and even survive while battling monsters, mythical creatures and superpowered "humans."

But Suzume forges on an exhilirating adventure with the handsome Souta, a three-legged yellow talking chair and a talking white cat with the enthralling pair of large, yellow eyes.

As Suzume and Souta work on closing the doors to prevent more tremors from occuring while trying to catch up on the cute neko (cat) Daijin, who had a hand in many of these occurences, the two find themselves getting to know each other.

There is the requisite underlying tone of a budding relationship, but unlike Shinkai's previous two films, "Your Name" (2016) and "Weathering With You" (2019), Suzume and Souta's love line is not as further explored as the two pairs from the previous movies.

Viewers also get to see Suzume's relationship with her aunt, Tamaki, who raised her as her own when Suzume's mother died when she was young. Their dynamics was explored more than Suzume and Souta's relationship. This is good as viewers are left wanting to see the pair's relationship go further, maybe in another installment or in a manga or anime.

Shinkai's preference for natural phenomenon/disturbances, the mystical belief, abandoned towns/building, and fortuity as shown in his protagonists' intertwined fates continues to lure him many fans of romantic fantasies.

His drawing is reminiscent of the shojo anime "Fushigi Yuugi." Souta reminds one of Tamahome, in the way their sharp features and lean physiques go well with their mysterious, quiet yet appealing looks for many female viewers.

Unlike perhaps the previous two aforementioned films, "Suzume" can be an anime or film series. Its mythical element is as amazing background to an exciting worldbuilding. Her and Souta's adventures and roles can be subjected to more stories to come.

It's no wonder that "Suzume" grossed $104.9 million worldwide and is Japan's fourth highest grossing film of 2022.

"Suzume" is undeniably another hit for Shinkai and his legions of fans looking for a little romance and a grand fantastical adventure.

