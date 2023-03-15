^

WATCH: 'Chupa' trailer about fabled Mexican monster befriending a boy drops

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 15, 2023 | 4:32pm
A clip from Netflix's "Chupa"
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix has released their trailer for their upcoming fantasy adventure film "Chupa," inspired by the myth of the bloodsucking chupacabra.

The trailer begins with authorities at a nighttime search coming across a feather belonging to a mysterious creature, which creeps behind them during the discovery.

People are then introduced to young Evan Whitten's Alex who travels to Mexico to stay with his grandfather, and he first learns about the chupacabra legend; but in an almost "E.T." like scenario, Alex comes face-to-face with the creature.

Alex suggests calling the creature "Chupa," even though it's pointed out to him the word translates to "sucker"; regardless Alex vows to take care of Chupa as several people, like Christian Slater's scientist Richard Quinn and the aforementioned authorities, are hunting for it.

"You don't have to be alone anymore. Your family is still out there. We will find them," says Alex's voice over action-laden scenes before the title card. "Wherever you are, I will always be by your side."

Mexican director Jonás Cuarón, son of Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón and co-writer of the latter's 2013 film "Gravity," directs the film ahead of his "El Muerto" project with Garreth Dunnet-Alcocer for Sony which will come out next year.

"Our goal was to create an incredibly cute creature based on a terrifying legend," Cuarón had previously told Netflix's Tudum. "The mythical creature was described as a hairless dog with wings and sharp teeth. Chupa is furry and incredibly cute."

The director also admits to being a huge fan of "E.T." and that such stories "are so powerful because they play on the idea of kids being misunderstood by adults" and "the bond between a boy and a creature is so pure, like with a pet, it transcends language."

Joining Whitten and Slater in the cast of "Chupa" are Academy Award nominee Demián Bichir — also seen in "Godzilla vs. Kong," "The Hateful Eight," and "The Midnight Sky" — Ashley Ciarra, Nickolas Verdugo, and Julio Cesar Cedillo.

"Chupa," shot on location in New Mexico in the United States, begins streaming on Netflix this April 7, 2023. — Video from Netflix's YouTube

