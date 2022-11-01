'Your Name' live-action remake gets 'Raya and the Last Dragon' director

A scene from Makoto Shinkai's 2016 anime "Kimi no Na wa" or "Your Name"

MANILA, Philippines — "Raya and the Last Dragon" director Carlos López Estrada has been tapped to direct and rewrite the script of the upcoming live-action remake of the popular anime film "Kimi no Na wa (Your Name)."

The initial script of the remake was penned by Eric Heisserer, who had done several horror films like "Final Destination 5," the 2010 remake of "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Lights Out," and "Bird Box" as well as the Oscar-nominated script for 2016's "Arrival."

The project was passed to directors Marc Webb ("500 Days of Summer," "The Amazing Spider-Man") and Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari") working on a draft by Academy Award nominee Emily Gordon, but all left over scheduling and creative conflicts.

Estrada now takes over screenplay duties and the directorial chair while J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen and Genki Kawamura remain as producers. Kawamura was also a producer for the original anime.

Before working on "Raya and the Last Dragon" for Disney, Estrada directed music videos for Billie Eilish, Carly Rae Jepsen, the Goo Goo Dolls, Passion Pit, Capital Cities and Katy Perry.

His feature directorial debut "Blindspotting" was a huge hit, leading to him directing an episode of "Legion." Estrada was also part of the creative teams for the Disney films "Frozen 2," "Encanto" and the upcoming "Strange Worlds."

The director is also reportedly working on a live-action remake of the 1973 Disney film "Robin Hood."

The remake of "Your Name" will follow two teenagers who find themselves magically swapping bodies as they find life bringing them even closer together.

The original film, directed by Makoto Shinkai with a score and soundtrack by RADWIMPS, is considered a modern classic in Japan. "Your Name" was a huge hit upon its worldwide release, with an international box office gross of around P20 billion.

