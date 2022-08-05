^

Movies

Brad Pitt, bad luck, big fun: 'Bullet Train' review

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 10:58am
Brad Pitt, bad luck, big fun: 'Bullet Train' review
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt in a fight scene on "Bullet Train"
Columbia Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Brad Pitt returns to action as he stars as an unlucky assassin in David Leitch's "Bullet Train," based on the novel by "Maria Beetle" by Kotaro Isaka.

Pitt's character is given the codename Ladybug and has the simple task of intercepting a briefcase on the world's fastest train. This mission, however, intertwines with those of other assassins who somehow have boarded the train as well.

This is Pitt's first major acting job since his Oscar-winning role in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and "Ad Astra," both in 2019, unless you count his bit role in "The Lost City" earlier this year; either way it's clear that he hasn't lost his charm.

It also bodes well that Leitch — who was Pitt's former stunt double — has a significant background in action having helmed "Atomic Blonde," "Deadpool 2," and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," and it shows in his newest outing.

"Bullet Train" has very flashy action choreography, built on the backdrop of inventive production design and cinematography and as flashy visual effects to give the illusion it really is on a Japanese bullet train. Each fight appears fresh, innovative, and never dull.

Unfortunately, everything else derails as the plot twists pile up and audiences are expected to jump at every surprise. Viewers are left waiting for the next fight sequence as passengers disembark.

Related: Brad Pitt's stunt double is now his director

Pitt is accompanied by a sprawling ensemble cast that includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, the voice of "The Lost City" co-star Sandra Bullock, a wasted Logan Lerman, and the rapper Bad Bunny.

Each of them are given quirky personalities — Henry's character has a fascination with Thomas the Tank Engine — yet the most compelling among them is the Japanese great Hiroyuki Sanada, especially during the inevitable moment he wields a katana.

Also coming as surprises are cameos by uncredited actors, which no doubt Pitt, Leitch, and Bullock all had a hand in making happen, but these, too, never feel earned (though one is quite hilarious to witness).

The action scenes remain the movie's strongest suit, even if Zak Olkewicz's screenplay adaptation makes them come off as cartoonish, at least they are never exhausting like when other action films try too hard.

Pitt clearly still has gas in the tank to continue taking roles of different kinds, though he might do better in a journey less comical as "Bullet Train" attempts to be.

"Bullet Train" premieres in Philipine cinemas on August 10.

RELATED: Brad Pitt wears skirt, shrugs off retirement at 'Bullet Train' premieres

AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON

BRAD PITT

BULLET TRAIN

DAVID LEITCH

HIROYUKI SANADA

JOEY KING

LOGAN LERMAN

MICHAEL SHANNON

SANDRA BULLOCK

THOMAS THE TANK ENGINE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Blonde' trailer teases personal look into Marilyn Monroe
6 days ago

'Blonde' trailer teases personal look into Marilyn Monroe

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Netflix's official trailer for the upcoming movie "Blonde" sees Ana de Armas portray the complex life of Norma Jeane Mortenson,...
Movies
fbtw
Ben Affleck to play Batman in 'Aquaman 2'
6 days ago

Ben Affleck to play Batman in 'Aquaman 2'

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Actor Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming "Aquaman" sequel, as confirmed by the Atlantean king's...
Movies
fbtw
Choose your fighter between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans: 'The Gray Man' review
11 days ago

Choose your fighter between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans: 'The Gray Man' review

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
It's the battle of Hollywood hunks between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Netflix's latest feature film "The Gray Man" by...
Movies
fbtw
Keanu Reeves is back for more action in 'John Wick 4' teaser
13 days ago

Keanu Reeves is back for more action in 'John Wick 4' teaser

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
A first-look image and official teaser for "John Wick 4" were dropped on July 23, giving people their first glimpse of Keanu...
Movies
fbtw
'Fifty Shades of Grey' director to helm Amy Winehouse biopic
July 14, 2022 - 10:31am

'Fifty Shades of Grey' director to helm Amy Winehouse biopic

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | July 14, 2022 - 10:31am
British filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, best known for directing the film adaptation of "Fifty Shades of Grey," has been...
Movies
fbtw
New 'Slam Dunk' movie premiering in December
July 12, 2022 - 12:32pm

New 'Slam Dunk' movie premiering in December

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | July 12, 2022 - 12:32pm
Anime fans will be having an early Christmas as a brand new "Slam Dunk" movie will be released on December 3, the first film...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with