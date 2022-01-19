AJ Raval to start shooting 'Scorpio Nights 3'

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval is set to film the remake of legendary director Peque Gallaga's classic movie "Scorpio Nights."

Viva Films officially announced that she will star in the film remake last December in a virtual thanksgiving party for entertainment media, while showing a short teaser of "Scorpio Nights 3."

The film production said that the launch of the movie is targeted for March this year.

AJ first announced that she will star in the film in the virtual media conference of "Death of A Girlfriend" last April 8.

"Scorpio Nights" is a classic film of Peque starring Anna Marie Gutierrez, Orestes Ojeda and Daniel Fernando. It first premiered on June 1985.

Because of its success, it has a Korean version titled, "Summertime," shown on May 2001.

Moreover, Albert Martinez and Joyce Jimenez starred in the 1999 remake of the movie.

Since its launch last January 29, Vivamax has produced 35 original films and series on the platform. Debuting with Darryl Yap’s "Pornstar," films of different genres soon followed: "Death of a Girlfriend," "Revirginized," "The Housemaid," "Mahjong Nights," "Taya," "More Than Blue," and Vivamax’s first original sequel, "Pornstar 2." Also notable are two original series, "Parang Kayo Pero Hindi" and "KPL."



Vivamax likewise features many classic films not just from the Viva library but also from other production companies like Star Cinema, Regal Entertainment, 1017P, Reality, IdeaFirst, and Brillante Mendoza’s Center Stage Productions.



Viva is slated to produce at least 52 films/series in 2022 for a regular weekly release of Vivamax Originals. As of December, there are 15 finished films scheduled to be shown in Q1 and over 40 projects greenlit in various stages of production. With the reopening of cinemas, at least eight films will see a theatrical release for a return to the classic viewing experience. Viva stays true to its commitment of a P1-billion production budget per year despite the pandemic and will continue to support the industry workers in order to serve the Filipino audience.

