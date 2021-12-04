AJ Raval says relationship with Aljur Abrenica not a priority

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval reiterated that she and Aljur Abrenica have no romantic relationship yet as they have their own priorities to work on first.

In a report by Pika Pika, AJ said that her issue with Aljur is now closed.

“Si Aljur po, wala naman po kaming relasyon ni Aljur. Never naman po naming sinabi na may relasyon kami ni AJ at nag-uusap lang naman po kami. Wala po kaming relasyon. Sarado na rin naman po ’yon. Nasabi na rin po nilang dalawa ’yong mga gusto nilang sabihin,” AJ said.

For AJ, it is important that she learned a lot from the controversy involving Aljur.

“Sa akin naman po, parang lesson na lang po ’yong nangyari. Marami po akong realization. Also, I think it’s part of the process of growing in showbiz. Sa nangyari po na ’yon mas naging responsible po ako sa mga sini-share at pino-post ko dahil hindi po lahat maiintindihan or pipiliin unawain ’yong sitwasyon ng iba,” she said.

AJ added that they will prioritize other things before committing to each other.

“Sa ngayon, parang pareho po kaming may dapat may i-prioritize, may mga problem na dapat unahin... inuuna po namin ’yong mga bagay na yan,” she said.

