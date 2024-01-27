Baguio City chills at 9.8°C, the coldest so far this 2024 — PAGASA
MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City residents woke up to a very cold morning on Saturday as temperatures dropped further below 10°C, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.
The "City of Pines" recorded a 9.8°C on Saturday at around 6:30 a.m., the lowest temperature recorded so far this year.
This surpassed the 10.8°C earlier recorded at BSU, La Trinidad in Benguet Province on January 17.
Here are the top 10 lowest temperatures recorded on Saturday as of 8 a.m.:
- Baguio City, Benguet: 09.8°C
- Basco, Batanes: 15.7°C
- Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 16.2°C
- Malaybalay, Bukidnon: 17.0°C
- Munoz, Nueva Ecija: 17.2°C
- Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 17.6°C
- Tanay, Rizal: 17.7°C
- Abucay, Bataan: 18.2°C
- Casiguran, Aurora: 18.4°C
- Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 18.5°C
"Because of gusts brought by the Northeast Monsoon (Hanging Amihan), we could possibly report record lows in our minimum temperature," said DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil in Filipino earlier on Saturday morning.
"Based on our latest observed temperatures in the wee hours of the morning, we could record a minimum temperature of 19°C in Metro Manila."
Cordilleran weather, however, is still higher than the coldest temperature ever recorded in Philippine history, which was at 6.3°C — also in Baguio City.
