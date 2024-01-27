Baguio City chills at 9.8°C, the coldest so far this 2024 — PAGASA

This Sept. 2, 2020 photo shows residents visiting Burnham Park during its reopening.

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City residents woke up to a very cold morning on Saturday as temperatures dropped further below 10°C, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The "City of Pines" recorded a 9.8°C on Saturday at around 6:30 a.m., the lowest temperature recorded so far this year.

This surpassed the 10.8°C earlier recorded at BSU, La Trinidad in Benguet Province on January 17.

Here are the top 10 lowest temperatures recorded on Saturday as of 8 a.m.:

Baguio City, Benguet : 09.8°C

: 09.8°C Basco, Batanes : 15.7°C

: 15.7°C Laoag City, Ilocos Norte : 16.2°C

: 16.2°C Malaybalay, Bukidnon : 17.0°C

: 17.0°C Munoz, Nueva Ecija : 17.2°C

: 17.2°C Tuguegarao City, Cagayan : 17.6°C

: 17.6°C Tanay, Rizal : 17.7°C

: 17.7°C Abucay, Bataan : 18.2°C

: 18.2°C Casiguran, Aurora : 18.4°C

: 18.4°C Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 18.5°C

"Because of gusts brought by the Northeast Monsoon (Hanging Amihan), we could possibly report record lows in our minimum temperature," said DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil in Filipino earlier on Saturday morning.

"Based on our latest observed temperatures in the wee hours of the morning, we could record a minimum temperature of 19°C in Metro Manila."

Cordilleran weather, however, is still higher than the coldest temperature ever recorded in Philippine history, which was at 6.3°C — also in Baguio City.