Baguio City chills at 9.8°C, the coldest so far this 2024 — PAGASA

James Relativo - Philstar.com
January 27, 2024 | 12:10pm
This Sept. 2, 2020 photo shows residents visiting Burnham Park during its reopening.
CEPMO Assistant Department Head Rhenan Diwas via Baguio Public Information Office / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City residents woke up to a very cold morning on Saturday as temperatures dropped further below 10°C, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The "City of Pines" recorded a 9.8°C on Saturday at around 6:30 a.m., the lowest temperature recorded so far this year.

This surpassed the 10.8°C earlier recorded at BSU, La Trinidad in Benguet Province on January 17.

 

 

Here are the top 10 lowest temperatures recorded on Saturday as of 8 a.m.:

  • Baguio City, Benguet: 09.8°C    
  • Basco, Batanes: 15.7°C    
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 16.2°C    
  • Malaybalay, Bukidnon: 17.0°C    
  • Munoz, Nueva Ecija: 17.2°C
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 17.6°C
  • Tanay, Rizal: 17.7°C
  • Abucay, Bataan: 18.2°C
  • Casiguran, Aurora: 18.4°C
  • Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 18.5°C

"Because of gusts brought by the Northeast Monsoon (Hanging Amihan), we could possibly report record lows in our minimum temperature," said DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil in Filipino earlier on Saturday morning.

"Based on our latest observed temperatures in the wee hours of the morning, we could record a minimum temperature of 19°C in Metro Manila."

Cordilleran weather, however, is still higher than the coldest temperature ever recorded in Philippine history, which was at 6.3°C — also in Baguio City.

