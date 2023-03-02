Oriental Mindoro oil spill could affect 21 marine protected areas â€” DENR

Oriental Mindoro oil spill could affect 21 marine protected areas — DENR

A handout photo received from Philippine Coast Guard on February 28, 2023, shows an aerial view of an oil spill in the vicinity waters off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

MANILA, Philippines — The oil spill caused by a sunken tanker in Oriental Mindoro could affect 21 marine protected areas, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said as it formed a task force to address the situation.

Authorities are rushing to contain an oil spill from MT Princess Empress, which sank off the coast of Oriental Mindoro. The vessel was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel.

Environmental advocates and locals fear the oil spill could threaten the already fragile Verde Island Passage (VIP)—considered by scientists as the center of the center of marine biodiversity in the world—and the livelihoods of people who depend on the marine corridor. Oriental Mindoro is one of the five provinces surrounding VIP.

According to a report of the DENR’s Biodiversity Management Bureau, the oil spill that stretches several kilometers could impact 21 locally-managed protected areas (LMMPAs). Potential risk areas including seagrass beds, mangroves, and dispersion pathways for spawned fish larvae have been mapped.

The Philippine Coast Guard—the lead agency tasked with response operations in the affected area—will install spill booms to protect LMMPAs.

The agency also formed a task force to address the situation and carried out water sampling in the towns of Naujan, Pola, and Pinamalayan.

The task force, in cooperation with the PCG and the Philippine Air Force, will conduct an aerial surveillance in the coming days to further assess the situation.

“[The DENR] has coordinated with experts in the private sector to immediately address the emergency situation and create a mid to long-term risk management strategy for the affected areas,” the department said.