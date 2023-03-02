^

Climate and Environment

Oriental Mindoro oil spill could affect 21 marine protected areas — DENR

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 2, 2023 | 9:11am
Oriental Mindoro oil spill could affect 21 marine protected areas â€” DENR
A handout photo received from Philippine Coast Guard on February 28, 2023, shows an aerial view of an oil spill in the vicinity waters off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The oil spill caused by a sunken tanker in Oriental Mindoro could affect 21 marine protected areas, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said as it formed a task force to address the situation.

Authorities are rushing to contain an oil spill from MT Princess Empress, which sank off the coast of Oriental Mindoro. The vessel was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel.

Environmental advocates and locals fear the oil spill could threaten the already fragile Verde Island Passage (VIP)—considered by scientists as the center of the center of marine biodiversity in the world—and the livelihoods of people who depend on the marine corridor. Oriental Mindoro is one of the five provinces surrounding VIP. 

According to a report of the DENR’s Biodiversity Management Bureau, the oil spill that stretches several kilometers could impact 21 locally-managed protected areas (LMMPAs). Potential risk areas including seagrass beds, mangroves, and dispersion pathways for spawned fish larvae have been mapped.

The Philippine Coast Guard—the lead agency tasked with response operations in the affected area—will install spill booms to protect LMMPAs.

The agency also formed a task force to address the situation and carried out water sampling in the towns of Naujan, Pola, and Pinamalayan.

The task force, in cooperation with the PCG and the Philippine Air Force, will conduct an aerial surveillance in the coming days to further assess the situation.

“[The DENR] has coordinated with experts in the private sector to immediately address the emergency situation and create a mid to long-term risk management strategy for the affected areas,” the department said.

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

OIL SPILL

ORIENTAL MINDORO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
SC urged to order preservation of May elections data for potential scrutiny
November 3, 2022 - 3:05pm

SC urged to order preservation of May elections data for potential scrutiny

November 3, 2022 - 3:05pm
A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court urging it to compel the preservation of data transmitted on the evening...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Unknown, party-less political aspirants not nuisance bets, SC rules
September 10, 2022 - 12:13pm

Unknown, party-less political aspirants not nuisance bets, SC rules

By Kristine Joy Patag | September 10, 2022 - 12:13pm
The Supreme Court has ruled that “unpopularity and non-membership in a political party” are not sufficient grounds...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Elections data is 'safe' as Comelec probes Manila office fire
August 1, 2022 - 8:43am

Elections data is 'safe' as Comelec probes Manila office fire

August 1, 2022 - 8:43am
The Commission on Elections on Monday morning said investigation is ongoing into the fire incident that hit its main office...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Post-election musings
July 23, 2022 - 2:34pm

Post-election musings

By Kim Bay | July 23, 2022 - 2:34pm
The dust has settled, it seems.
Climate and Environment
fbtw
P211-M daily campaign ad spend shows 'we can't have poor candidates'
July 21, 2022 - 5:49pm

P211-M daily campaign ad spend shows 'we can't have poor candidates'

July 21, 2022 - 5:49pm
With the P211-million daily spend, national candidates are estimated to have availed of P18.425-billion worth of ads during...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
82% of Filipinos trust results of 2022 elections &mdash; Pulse Asia
July 18, 2022 - 11:26am

82% of Filipinos trust results of 2022 elections — Pulse Asia

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | July 18, 2022 - 11:26am
Results of a nationwide poll of 1,200 adults conducted from June 24 to 27 showed 82% of respondent saying they have big trust...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with