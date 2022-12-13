UN shipping agency urged to set ambitious emission reduction measures

Opening of the 79th Session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) at International Maritime Organization headquarters in London.

LONDON, United Kingdom — The International Maritime Organization should adopt a more ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction target by 2030, groups said as delegates from across the world gather in London to discuss how the shipping industry—the backbone of global trade—can accelerate its climate mitigation efforts.

For the first time since May 2019, IMO member states meet in the agency’s London headquarters to attend the 79th session of the agency’s Marine Environment Protection Committee. The session will run until Friday.

IMO is currently in the process of revisiting its existing climate strategy of halving emissions from ships by 2050.

“The science is clear: shipping’s climate impacts have to halve by 2030 to ensure warming stays below the Paris Agreemen’s 1.5°C limit,” said John Maggs, president of the Clean Shipping Coalition.

“But a strong absolute emission reduction target for 2030 is essential to send an unambiguous signal to industry and investors that the race to decarbonize shipping has well and truly started,” he added.

Activists with Ocean Rebellion held a demonstration outside IMO’s headquarters in London, urging the agency to halve shipping emissions before 2030 and start taxing shipping fuel.

Ships are responsible for roughly 3% of global emissions, releasing around one billion tons of greenhouse gas emission every year.

Path for decarbonization

At the opening of MEPC 79, IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim welcomed the commitment of member states to finalize the revision of the initial strategy at MEPC 80 in July 2023.

“Essential work must be completed to set the path for the decarbonization of the shipping industry, in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement,” Lim said.

“I believe MEPC 80, in July 2023, will be a historic moment for IMO to showcase to the world its determined maritime decarbonization strategy,” he added.

Other issues on the agenda include ballast water management, marine plastic litter from ships, and proposal to establish a Particularly Sensitive Sea Area in the North-Western Mediterranean Sea.

Delegates are also tackling a basket of medium-term measures to slash emissions from ships, including a carbon levy.

“Now more than ever, enhanced cooperation is needed at all levels to support the fight against the challenges facing us on climate change, biodiversity loss and marine pollution,” Lim said.

So why does MEPC 79 matter to Filipinos?

“It is important for the Philippines, for example, because it’s the largest country supplying the labor force that they are part of the solution as well,” Arsenio Dominguez, secretary general of the MEPC, told reporters.

“We’re looking into what’s going to be the needed training required for the seafarers, what safety aspects are necessary for these new fuels?”