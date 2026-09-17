Duterte appears in good shape at ICC hearing â€” Palace

Duterte appears in good shape at ICC hearing — Palace

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appears at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on September 16, 2026, during a preparatory session as he faces charges over his “war on drugs,” which killed thousands.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang said former President Rodrigo Duterte appears to be in good shape at the International Criminal Court (ICC) following his first in-person appearance on Wednesday, September 16.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro gave the Palace’s comment on Duterte’s appearance in a press briefing on Thursday, September 17.

“Unang-una sa mga kababayan natin, nakita naman po natin na maganda naman po ang kalagayan ng ating dating pangulo na si dating Pangulong Duterte. At nakita naman po natin na mukhang accepted naman niya po na magtuloy-tuloy ang hearing sa ICC. So yun lamang po,” Castro said.

(First of all, to our countrymen, we saw that former President Duterte seems to be in good condition. And he appeared to have accepted that the ICC trial would proceed. That’s all.)

The former president’s defense team previously claimed that he is mentally unfit to participate in the proceedings and that his condition continues to deteriorate, preventing him from retaining information and accessing memories.

Duterte, who preceded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as president, made his first in-person appearance at Wednesday’s status hearing on his case.

He faces three counts of crimes against humanity over his alleged involvement in 76 murders during his war on drugs.

Before Wednesday’s appearance, Duterte initially appeared via online teleconference after his arrest in March 2025.