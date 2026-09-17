Ridon issued show cause for impeachment comments

Rep. Terry Ridon (Bicol Saro Party-list) answers questions from the media in an ambush interview on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — House prosecutor Terry Ridon confirmed on Thursday, September 17, that he is one of the two prosecutors ordered by the Senate impeachment court to explain possible violations of its sub judice rule.

Presiding Officer Chiz Escudero announced yesterday that show-cause orders had been issued to certain members of the House prosecution panel. These orders ask them to explain why they must not be penalized for violating Rule 18.

Escudero did not say which prosecutors received the orders.

The sub judice principle bars parties from publicly commenting on a pending case in ways that could influence its outcome.

"We respect the Senate Impeachment Court, we will answer the Show Cause Order, and we will continue doing our work," Ridon (Bicol Saro) said in a statement.

Ridon said he would be submitting his explanation to the court by the end of the day.

The lawmaker said he would keep leading the prosecution's presentation of the article on unexplained wealth, and continue explaining the trial to the public "in the way they can best understand," in line with the court's rules.

He did not say which of his remarks the court had flagged.

After Escudero's announcement, court spokesperson Reginald Tongol told the media that two prosecution panel members received the show cause orders. One was a private counsel for the House panel, over a September 8 interview, and the other was a lawmaker on the panel, over interviews on September 14 and 15, he said.

Tongol said the court issued the orders on its own initiative and without being raised by the defense.

Under the impeachment court's August ruling, a show-cause order may be issued by the court on its own or on motion of either side, and the respondent must file a verified written answer within 24 hours.

A first violation draws a public reprimand and admonition. Repeat violations carry a P30,000 fine and may bar the violator from speaking, objecting or examining witnesses on the floor.

Escudero had also warned that lawyers who break the rule may be referred to the Supreme Court or the Integrated Bar of the Philippines for disciplinary action.