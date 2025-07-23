5,700 flood management projects ongoing â€” DPWH

5,700 flood management projects ongoing — DPWH

Workers use a backhoe as they continue digging through the Marikina River as part of the ongoing dredging project and flood mitigation plans of the local government on May 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways has around 5,700 flood mitigation projects scheduled for completion between 2025 and 2026, according to Secretary Manuel Bonoan on Wednesday, July 23.

The country is currently being battered by heavy southwest monsoon rains, with Tropical Storms Dante and Emong currently within the Philippine area of responsibility. Widespread flooding has been reported across the country due to the continuous rains.

In a Palace briefing, Bonoan said that since June 2022 to May 2025, around 9,856 flood control projects have been completed.

“Sa kasalukuyan, mayroon pa rin tayong ongoing na mga projects na about 5,700 mula itong 2025 hanggang 2026,” Bonoan said.

(At present, we have 5,700 ongoing projects from 2025 to 2026.)

These are a combination of minor flood projects to larger projects that would tackle the 18 major river basins in the country.

Bonoan also said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also called for the collection of floodwater that could be used for irrigation during the dry season.

Bonoan said that there are technical aspects that need to be revisited in some of these projects to respond to the worsening effects of climate change.

The DPWH has also received criticisms for the widespread flooding that persists across the country, despite the agency receiving over P1 trillion worth of funds in the 2025 budget.

In response, Bonoan assured that the agency was using the budget efficiently.