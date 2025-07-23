Palace suspends July 24 classes in Metro Manila, other areas

Pedestrians and motorists wade through a flooded highway in Cainta town, east of Manila on July 22, 2025, during heavy monsoon rains.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang suspended classes in Metro Manila and several provinces on Thursday, July 24, due to continued heavy rains from the southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones.

The southwest monsoon has brought heavy rains across the country, causing widespread flooding. Two cyclones are currently within the Philippine Area of Responsibility: Tropical Cyclone Dante in the extreme north, and Tropical Storm Emong to the west of Ilocos Norte.

Here are the provinces where classes are suspended:

Zambales Pangasinan La Union Ilocos Norte Ilocos Sur Abra Benguet Tarlac Pampanga Bataan Bulacan Cavite Batangas Occidental Mindoro Apayao Kalinga Mountain Province Ifugao Nueva Vizcaya Nueva Ecija Rizal Metro Manila Laguna Quezon Marinduque Oriental Mindoro Romblon Palawan Cagayan Camarines Sur Catanduanes Albay Sorsogon Masbate Antique Iloilo

While non-essential government work is usually suspended along with classes, the Palace said employees aren’t required to report onsite, but offices may implement alternative work arrangements.

“Non-vital government employees of subject agencies and all other government employees in the same areas are not required to physically report to work. However, where practicable and as determined by the respective heads of agencies, the said government employees shall be on alternate work arrangement, subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations,” the Palace order wrote.

Personnel in vital services such as health and emergency response are exempt from the suspension and are expected to continue reporting for duty. Localized class and work suspensions are at the discretion of local chief executives.