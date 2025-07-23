^

Palace suspends July 24 classes in Metro Manila, other areas

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 5:18pm
Pedestrians and motorists wade through a flooded highway in Cainta town, east of Manila on July 22, 2025, during heavy monsoon rains.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang suspended classes in Metro Manila and several provinces on Thursday, July 24, due to continued heavy rains from the southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones.

The southwest monsoon has brought heavy rains across the country, causing widespread flooding. Two cyclones are currently within the Philippine Area of Responsibility: Tropical Cyclone Dante in the extreme north, and Tropical Storm Emong to the west of Ilocos Norte.

Here are the provinces where classes are suspended: 

  1. Zambales
  2. Pangasinan
  3. La Union
  4. Ilocos Norte
  5. Ilocos Sur
  6. Abra
  7. Benguet
  8. Tarlac
  9. Pampanga
  10. Bataan
  11. Bulacan
  12. Cavite
  13. Batangas
  14. Occidental Mindoro
  15. Apayao
  16. Kalinga
  17. Mountain Province
  18. Ifugao
  19. Nueva Vizcaya
  20. Nueva Ecija
  21. Rizal
  22. Metro Manila
  23. Laguna
  24. Quezon
  25. Marinduque
  26. Oriental Mindoro
  27. Romblon 
  28. Palawan
  29. Cagayan
  30. Camarines Sur
  31. Catanduanes
  32. Albay
  33. Sorsogon
  34. Masbate
  35. Antique
  36. Iloilo 

While non-essential government work is usually suspended along with classes, the Palace said employees aren’t required to report onsite, but offices may implement alternative work arrangements.

“Non-vital government employees of subject agencies and all other government employees in the same areas are not required to physically report to work. However, where practicable and as determined by the respective heads of agencies, the said government employees shall be on alternate work arrangement, subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations,” the Palace order wrote. 

Personnel in vital services such as health and emergency response are exempt from the suspension and are expected to continue reporting for duty. Localized class and work suspensions are at the discretion of local chief executives.

 

DANTEPH

EMONGPH

HABAGAT

WALANG PASOK
