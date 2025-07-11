^

Headlines

Sister of missing sabungero: 'We just want to lay them to rest'

Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 7:00am
Sister of missing sabungero: 'We just want to lay them to rest'
Philippine coast guard personnel aboard an inflatable boat speeds past one of Taal craters on their way to the site where the bodies of cockfighters were allegedly dumped in Taal Lake off Laurel town, Batangas province South of Manila on July 10, 2025. Search teams began scouring a lake south of the Philippine capital Manila for dozens of cockfighters allegedly murdered by rogue police.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The sister of missing sabungero on Thursday, July 10 expressed cautious hope as authorities began scouring Lake Taal for the bodies of dozens allegedly killed by rogue police officers linked to illegal cockfighting operations.

“We are happy that (the government) is doing their best to locate (the bodies) and solve this case,” Charlene Lasco said during a press briefing at national police headquarters in Manila.

Charlene, whose brother, Ricardo Lasco, was an agent for livestreamed cockfights, said the top priority for victims’ families was the chance to finally lay their loved ones to rest.

“We are not the only victims here,” she added, pointing to claims from whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan that as many as 100 people may have been killed.

The search effort marks a major development in a string of disappearances that rattled the country’s multibillion-peso cockfighting industry in 2022.

According to Patidongan, dozens of individuals were allegedly murdered for their involvement in match-fixing schemes, with police officers moonlighting for a cockfighting operator carrying out the killings.

The case resurfaced last month when Patidongan appeared on national television, claiming that the bodies were dumped in Lake Taal, a massive volcanic lake located about two hours south of Manila.

Initial dive prep underway

On Thursday, the Philippine Coast Guard and national police began initial preparations for underwater dives. Justice department spokesman Dominic Clavano said the first foray aimed to lay groundwork for further operations, likely reaching depths of around 30 meters (98 feet).

“This is a step in the right direction... but we will not stop here. This is not our only lead,” Clavano said.

Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla earlier confirmed that “multiple witnesses” had identified potential burial sites beneath the 230-square-kilometer (89-square-mile) lake.

Race against typhoon season

National Police Chief Nicolas Torre stressed the urgency of the effort given weather conditions.

“The typhoon season is coming in,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “We are moving fast to at least try to locate the bodies. We know that it is very, very challenging.”

Remulla said he had requested technical assistance from Japan, including support in mapping the lake bed, which in some parts plunges to depths of 172 meters.

Japan’s embassy confirmed receipt of the request to Agence France-Presse but provided no further details.

Torre, however, said the Philippines already had the necessary equipment to proceed.

“We have a very, very robust shipping industry here and in other parts of the Philippines, so we can do it,” he said. — Based on reports from Agence France-Presse

MISSING SABUNGEROS

NICOLAS TORRE III

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

TAAL LAKE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Atong Ang-linked probe hits snag over PCSO chief&rsquo;s travel records

Atong Ang-linked probe hits snag over PCSO chief’s travel records

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 19 hours ago
The PCSO chief's consent is not enough. Immigration seeking formal consent to release Felix Reyes's travel records...
Headlines
fbtw
Skeletal remains found in Taal area

Skeletal remains found in Taal area

By Emmanuel Tupas | 8 hours ago
Police searching for the bodies of cockfight enthusiasts or sabungeros found what appeared to be skeletal remains in the Taal...
Headlines
fbtw
US Pacific Fleet: No NMESIS missiles fired during Balikatan 2025 drills

US Pacific Fleet: No NMESIS missiles fired during Balikatan 2025 drills

13 hours ago
The United States’ NMESIS missile system was used in battle drills during the recent Balikatan 2025 exercises, but no...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No spokespersons battle with OVP&rsquo;

‘No spokespersons battle with OVP’

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Will the naming of a new spokesperson for the office of Vice President Sara Duterte trigger a battle of spokespersons?
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte house arrest sought

Duterte house arrest sought

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 8 hours ago
Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano yesterday filed a resolution urging the Philippine government to call on the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

3 LPAs monitored

By Christine Boton | 8 hours ago
Three low-pressure areas are being monitored amid monsoon rains affecting most parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
DEPDev sees need to regulate, tax online gambling

DEPDev sees need to regulate, tax online gambling

By Louella Desiderio | 8 hours ago
The government should tax online gambling given its social risks, and e-wallets may be the key to effectively capture these...
Headlines
fbtw
US slaps higher 20% tariff on Philippine goods

US slaps higher 20% tariff on Philippine goods

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
US President Donald Trump released a fresh set of letters to trading partners on Wednesday, setting out tariff rates for six...
Headlines
fbtw
Scions, returning veterans comprise 20th Congress

Scions, returning veterans comprise 20th Congress

By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
The new composition of the 314 members of the House of Representatives is a mix of descendants from the country’s most...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with