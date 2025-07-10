^

Emotional abuse case vs. Albee Benitez junked in Makati

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 10, 2025 | 3:45pm
Rep. Albee Benitez (Bacolod, Lone District) holding a flag ceremony on June 2, 2025.
Albee Benitez via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed the criminal complaint filed by the estranged wife of Rep. Albee Benitez over alleged emotional and psychological abuse, citing insufficient evidence.

“All told, complainant failed to present sufficient evidence which would convince this Office that a reasonable certainty of conviction may be achieved if this case is filed in court,” the June 23 resolution read. 

As reported by Politiko, prosecutors said that Lopez’s evidence largely consisted of photos, media clippings and her sister’s account to support the alleged extramarital affairs. They warned that pursuing charges based solely on such material could set a dangerous precedent.

In April, Dominique “Nikki” Lopez filed a complaint under the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, accusing Benitez of abuse and manipulation — including alleged infidelity and the use of financial control to exert power over her.

She based her complaint on Section 5 of RA 9262, which penalizes acts causing emotional and psychological harm to women and their children. In this case, it involved the alleged denial of financial support legally due to her.

Denials. Benitez denied the allegations in late May, following the viral circulation of Lopez’s sworn statement, saying he had purchased high-value properties and vehicles for her and registered them in her name. 

He also argued that he shouldered personal, household and family expenses for more than 20 years. 

When the complaint’s dismissal was reported, Benitez welcomed the decision on Thursday, July 10. 

“I ask that this matter now be laid to rest, and that innocent individuals, especially my children, be given the privacy to move forward away from this controversy,” he said in a statement.  

Actress, beauty queen tagged. In the complaint, Lopez also identified several individuals whom she accused of having an “illicit relationship” with Benitez, including actress-content creator Ivana Alawi, actress Andrea Del Rosario and beauty queen Daisy Reyes.

Benitez said he also found it “unsettling” that other individuals were dragged into the case and publicly named, despite laws requiring confidentiality in such proceedings.

The returning congressman appeared in photos and videos with Alawi over the past year, but has denied rumors of a romantic relationship. 

He explained in 2024 that the photos only show a chance encounter during his business trip to Japan. 

Alawi has also repeatedly denied any involvement with Benitez, most recently stating in a vlog that she is not a homewrecker.

Before returning to the House of Representatives, Benitez was the 43rd mayor of Bacolod City, serving only one term.

ALBEE BENITEZ

INFIDELITY

VAWC
