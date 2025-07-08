^

PAGCOR, Ad Standards Council to regulate gambling ads across billboards, TV

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 3:52pm
Several online gambling advertisements can be seen along the north and southbound lane of EDSA and the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) said it is set to enter into an agreement with the Ad Standards Council to regulate billboard advertisements promoting online gambling.

In a July 8 interview with DZMM, PAGCOR Chair and CEO Alejandro Tengco said the upcoming memorandum of agreement with the Ad Standards Council has been under discussion for months, and is not merely a response to bills filed seeking to limit online gambling and its advertisements.

“Ang totoo [ay] sa isang linggo, magpipirmahan na po ang PAGCOR at Ad Standards Council ng isang memorandum of agreement kung saan reregulahan na po natin ng lahat ng outdoor billboards na nakikita natin na umusbong na lamang parang kabuti,” he said.

(The truth is, within the week, PAGCOR and the Ad Standards Council will be signing a memorandum of agreement to regulate all outdoor billboards that have suddenly appeared like mushrooms.)

Tengco also recognized the alarming rise in online gambling advertisements, particularly billboards along major roads that are as large as buildings or stretch the length of footbridges.

Among the proposed rules, Tengco said, are tighter restrictions on billboard dimensions and a potential ban on airing online gambling ads during high-viewership periods such as prime time from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Hindi na po pwede mag-advertise ang licensees natin during prime time para po ‘yung kabataan para sa nanonood na pamilya nanonood ng balita habang kumakain ay hindi na makakita ng ad ng ganito,” he added.  

(Our licensees will no longer be allowed to advertise during prime time so that young people and families watching the news while eating won't be exposed to these kinds of ads)

PAGCOR also plans on partnering with a non-profit organization, particularly Seagulls Flock Organization, to provide Filipino players and bettors with treatment and recovery interventions to help address gambling addiction. 

“So patuloy po ang aming pakikipagugnayan sa isang kumpanyang tinatawag na Seagulls Flock Foundation at sila po ay magiging partner ng PAGCOR para rin magkaroon ng matatakbuhan ang online gaming customers kung sakaling nalululong na sila sa sugal,” Tengco said. 

(We are continuing our coordination with a group called Seagulls Flock Foundation, which will serve as PAGCOR’s partner to provide support for online gaming customers who may already be struggling with gambling addiction.)

He said it’s essential for players to have access to trained staff for support, with a 24/7 hotline also in the works. 

“Kung meron kang gusto kang makausap, makonsulta, magkakaroon ng 24/7 hotline kung saan mga trained ang sasagot ng mga hotline na ‘yun,” Tengco added. 

(If you want someone to talk to or consult with, there will be a 24/7 hotline where trained personnel will be available to respond.)

PAGCOR assured that the Ad Standards Council is also studying how to regulate online advertisements, considering that mobile applications of e-wallets and ride-hailing services are promoting online gambling as well. 

With several measures filed in Congress to either regulate or prohibit online gambling, Tengco maintained that tighter regulations — not an outright ban — are the more effective solution.

RELATED: Why PAGCOR rejects total ban, favors stricter online gambling rules

AD STANDARDS COUNCIL

ONLINE GAMBLING

PAGCOR
