â€˜Kamoteâ€™, â€˜Mangoâ€™ on the list: More dubious names found in OVP confidential fund receipts

‘Kamote’, ‘Mango’ on the list: More dubious names found in OVP confidential fund receipts

MANILA, Philippines — More questionable names surfaced in the acknowledgment receipts for the Office of the Vice President's (OVP) confidential and intelligence fund use, according to a House leader.

Aside from the widely known names “Mary Grace Piattos” and “Kokoy Villamin” — both absent from the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) database of birth, marriage or death records — the names “Jay Kamote” and “Miggy Mango” have also been flagged as suspicious and likely fictitious due to their use of food as surnames.

House Deputy Majority Leader Paolo Orega V (La Union, 1st District) revealed these latest findings, saying they further reinforce allegations of “ghost expenses” or fraudulent disbursements of confidential funds under Vice President Sara Duterte’s watch.

“Anong klaseng payroll ito? Imaginary? Hindi natin matukoy kung totoong tao ba ang mga tumanggap ng perang galing sa confidential and intelligence funds,” he said in a statement on Sunday, March 16.

(What kind of payroll is this? Imaginary? We can't determine whether the recipients of the money from the confidential and intelligence funds are real people.)

Ortega added that five other recipients with the first name “Dodong” appeared among those listed as beneficiaries of the confidential funds. The lawmaker identified them as Dodong Alcala, Dodong Bina, Dodong Bunal, Dodong Darong and Dodong S. Barok.

“Una, may chichirya (sitsirya) at cellphone. Ngayon, may prutas at kamote na. At higit sa lahat, mukhang ‘Dodong Gang’ na ito! Hindi lang isa, hindi lang tatlo — limang Dodong ang nasa listahan,” he said.

(First, there were snacks and a cellphone. Now, there’s fruit and sweet potato. And most of all, it’s starting to look like a “Dodong Gang”! Not just one, not just three — there are five Dodongs on the list.)

Ortega was referring to another recipient, “Xiaome Ocho,” whose name resembles the Chinese phone brand Xiaomi. Meanwhile, two more recipients shared the surname “Piatos” — similar to Mary Grace’s but spelled with a single “T.” Piattos is a local chip brand.

These names were also absent from the PSA’s records, he said.

In December 2024, the PSA reported that 405 of 677 names in the Department of Education’s (DepEd) confidential fund receipts and 1,322 of 1,992 names from the OVP had no birth certificates. Only a few hundred were “likely matches” to existing records.

The House good government committee uncovered these findings while investigating the alleged misuse of a combined total of P612.5 million in confidential funds by the OVP and DepEd under Duterte’s leadership in 2022 and 2023.

A ground for Duterte’s impeachment

Along with cases of different recipients sharing the same signature, names appearing on multiple receipts, or the same name with different signatures, these irregularities were cited as grounds for Duterte’s impeachment.

It is the second article in the fourth impeachment complaint, which was backed by 215 House lawmakers on the day Duterte was impeached on February 5.

RELATED: The allegations against VP Sara Duterte in impeachment proceedings

The acknowledgment receipts serve as crucial documentary evidence of confidential fund disbursements. They are among the few documents auditors can rely on to assess whether the funds were appropriately used.

Lawmakers have questioned the point of sealing the receipts in an envelope and labeling them “confidential” if the names of recipients are hidden under code names. How, then, can state auditors verify the disbursements?

Ortega explained that copies of the acknowledgment receipts cannot be disclosed for the meantime as the House prosecution panel prepares for Duterte's impeachment proceedings. However, they may be presented during the pre-trial or trial.

Some of the prosecutors assigned to present and defend the second article of impeachment include Reps. Joel Chua (Manila, 3rd District), Gerville “JinkyBitrics” Luistro (Batangas, 2nd District), Romeo Acop (Antipolo, 2nd District), Raul Angelo “Jil” Bongalon (Ako Bicol Party-list), Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez (1-Rider Party-list).