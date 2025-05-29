^

Headlines

Concepcion calls for ASEAN collaboration in food, agriculture

The Philippine Star
May 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Concepcion calls for ASEAN collaboration in food, agriculture
Asean Business Advisory Council Philippines chairman and Asean BAC 2025 co-chair Joey Concepcion highlights the Philippine business agenda during the 46th Asean Summit held in Malaysia.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC) Philippines chairman Joey Concepcion called for stronger regional collaboration in food and agriculture at the recent 46th ASEAN Summit held on May 26-27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Together with council members George Barcelon and Michael Tan, the Philippine team pushed for food security and micro, small and medium enterprises development to be among the regional business agenda, especially as the country gears up for its ASEAN chairmanship in 2026.

Speaking before the 10 ASEAN leaders (plus Timor-Leste) during their annual interface, Concepcion highlighted two key initiatives – the ASEAN Food Security Alliance and the ASEAN Mentorship for Entrepreneurs Network (AMEN). These two will banner the legacy projects during the Philippines’ ASEAN hosting next year.

“The ASEAN Food Security Alliance will serve as a platform for regional cooperation in agriculture and food systems,” Concepcion said.

“Through this alliance, we aim to combat poverty and enhance food resilience by harnessing the strengths of ASEAN’s leading agriculture enterprises,” he added.

Building on the success of AMEN, first launched by the Philippines during its ASEAN chairmanship in 2017, the Alliance now reinforces a regional approach to addressing food security. By bringing together agribusiness leaders and policymakers, the initiative aims to drive collaborative and scalable solutions that build resilience, reduce hunger and promote inclusive growth across the ASEAN region.

In parallel, efforts to support MSMEs are being revitalized with the digital relaunch of AMEN. The enhanced platform will strengthen mentor-to-mentor engagement while also advancing the two other critical pillars for MSMEs – access to money and markets.

JOEY CONCEPCION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fact check: Duterte Youth falsely claims Kabataan filed 2019 disqualification case

Fact check: Duterte Youth falsely claims Kabataan filed 2019 disqualification case

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
Duterte Youth Chairperson Ronald Cardema repeatedly and falsely claimed that Kabataan Party-list was among the complainants...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Chel Diokno, Marian Rivera&rsquo; VP confidential fund recipients? PSA checking

‘Chel Diokno, Marian Rivera’ VP confidential fund recipients? PSA checking

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and National Bureau of Investigation have been tapped to determine if it’s...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC judges deny bias

ICC judges deny bias

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Maintaining there are no grounds to doubt their impartiality, two judges of the International Criminal Court have sought...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos insists: I don&rsquo;t want VP impeached
play

Marcos insists: I don’t want VP impeached

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Days before the Senate convenes for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, President Marcos has reiterated...
Headlines
fbtw
House inquiry explores possible shortening of college to 3.5 years

House inquiry explores possible shortening of college to 3.5 years

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
College could be shortened by one semester under changes being proposed to the new senior high school curriculum, education...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sara impeachment trial may not cross into 20th Congress &ndash; Sotto

Sara impeachment trial may not cross into 20th Congress – Sotto

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Senator-elect Vicente Sotto III, one of the authors of the Senate’s impeachment rules, said conflicting interpretations...
Headlines
fbtw
WHO warns of &lsquo;dangerous measles comeback&rsquo;

WHO warns of ‘dangerous measles comeback’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Over 2,000 measles cases have been recorded in the Philippines, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to warn of a...
Headlines
fbtw
Doctors, media not exempted from EDSA odd-even scheme

Doctors, media not exempted from EDSA odd-even scheme

By Christine Boton | 1 hour ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced that doctors on emergency duty and marked media vehicles will not...
Headlines
fbtw

Over 100 GOCC heads ordered to submit courtesy resignation

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Over 100 heads of government-owned and controlled corporations have been ordered to submit courtesy resignations as President Marcos continues the “bold reset” of his administration.
Headlines
fbtw

‘Nothing final on LP alliance with Congress supermajority’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The Liberal Party has not made any final decision yet on whether to join the supermajority in the House of Representatives as the shift from the 19th to 20th Congress nears, LP acting president Erin Tañada...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with