South Korea urges Philippines to ensure safety of visiting nationals

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 18, 2025 | 5:19pm
South Korea urges Philippines to ensure safety of visiting nationals
Filipinos and Koreans join the parade along Roxas Boulevard on Sunday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The South Korean Embassy has called on the Philippine government to strengthen protection for visiting Korean nationals amid reports of violent crimes targeting them.

In a statement from the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), several officials from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the United Korean Community Association in the Philippines met with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) to address the matter.

“Mr. Sang Seung-man, the Deputy Chief Mission and Consul General of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, appealed for strong reinforcement from the Philippine government authorities in enhancing the safety of the Korean communities in addressing the alarming violent crimes targeting Korean nationals, both residents and visitors alike,” the PCO said in a statement on Saturday, May 17. 

Sang said that there could be strengthened international police cooperation and an intelligence gathering framework. 

PAOCC, chaired by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, said the government remains committed to addressing these crimes. 

PAOCC Executive Director Gilberto DC Cruz said they are looking to improve the “Tourist Security Desk” to boost police visibility.

The PCO said several key localities in Angeles City, Manila and Cebu will also be monitored more closely.

