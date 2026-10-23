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4 million travelers expected as airports brace for Undas rush

Alyana Uy - Philstar.com
October 23, 2026 | 6:14pm
4 million travelers expected as airports brace for Undas rush
Air travelers wait for their luggage at an arrivals bay carousel at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Oct. 19, 2026.
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines are set to deploy additional personnel from October 30 to November 3 as airports brace for the Undas passenger surge.

CAAP expects passenger volume this year to reach 4 million, up from 3.7 million in 2025.

Immigration spokesperson Anisha Hadji Hassan said rapid response teams will be on standby at each terminal in case more immigration officers are needed or eGates at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport experience downtime.

"For the maximum availability of our officers, we are currently implementing a leave ban. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, we are limiting the approval of vacation leaves so that if additional personnel are needed, we will have officers available for deployment," Hassan said in Filipino on Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon radio.

CAAP Public Information Officer Bea Bernardo said more general and security personnel will also be deployed as heightened security measures are implemented, including stricter baggage checks and help desks.

CAAP is also coordinating with other agencies to improve airport operations, she added.

"Under the DOTr's Oplan Biyaheng Ayos, all its attached agencies are working together to speed up processes and ensure the safety of passengers," Bernardo said in Filipino.

Travel reminders

Passengers, meanwhile, are reminded to prepare ahead and monitor advisories from agencies operating at airports.

"Passengers should know about advisories in advance so their travels can be hassle-free," Hassan said.

The advisories are posted on the agencies' websites. Immigration wait times are available on the BI website and Facebook page.

Hassan also advised passengers to arrive at the airport early and prepare their documents in advance, including eTravel passes, which are available 72 hours before departure and arrival.

For frequent travelers, Hassan recommended using eGates so immigration officers can "focus on passengers who are potentially vulnerable or threats."

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