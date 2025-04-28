What is Lapu-Lapu Day? Festival in Vancouver, Canada links to Filipinos in Cebu

Individuals pass through the Lagusnilad underpass in Manila on Sunday, where a mural illustrating Lapu-Lapu’s triumph over Spanish forces at the Battle of Mactan stands out prominently. April 27, 2025 marks the 504th commemoration since Lapu-Lapu and his warriors overcame Ferdinand Magellan’s troops—an event celebrated as the first significant act of resistance against colonialism in the Philippine islands.

MANILA, Philippines — An estimated thousands of people attended the Lapu-Lapu Day in Vancouver, Canada, on Sunday, April 27, when a car rammed through the festival grounds, killing at least 11 and injuring dozens more.

What is Lapu-Lapu Day in Vancouver, Canada?

According to Canada’s official census, in 2021, British Columbia was home to 172,915 people of Filipino origin, or around 3.46% of the population.

To recognize this significant Filipino community, in 2023, British Columbia officially recognized April 27 as Lapu Lapu Day, a day that gives opportunity “to learn more about the history of people in British Columbia of Filipino heritage and to celebrate their contributions to the vibrancy and prosperity of the province.”

The event is named and held in honor of Lapu-Lapu, a Filipino national hero and datu (king) of Mactan, an island in Visayas that is now part of Cebu province in the Philippines.

In 1521, Lapu-Lapu famously defeated the Spaniards led by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, making Lapu-Lapu a symbol of courage and colonial rule resistance. As such, Lapu-Lapu Day has been established in Vancouver to “teach the strength of a united people.”

Lapu-Lapu Day organizers in Vancouver said the event honors not only Lapu-Lapu’s legacy, but also “the cultural harmony and mutual respect that thrive in the province of British Columbia.”

Organizers, before last weekend’s festival, described Lapu-Lapu as someone who represents “the soul of native resistance, a powerful force that helped shape the Filipino identity in the face of colonization.” He was also described as a hero that “teaches us that the strength of a united people, bound by a shared commitment to their heritage, can withstand any challenge.”

In 2018, former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11040 into law, declaring April 27 as “a special working public holiday” throughout the country, in honor of Lapu-Lapu. The day is a non-working holiday for Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan Island.

In Lapu-Lapu’s namesake city in Cebu, the festivities span nearly a month, and include a parade, a special market, and a re-enactment of the Battle of Mactan, where Lapu-Lapu defeated Magellan and the Spaniards.

In Lapu-Lapu City, which was named after the national hero, festivities stretched for almost a month this year and featured a special market, parade and re-enactment of the Battle of Mactan.

In Vancouver, the celebrations include a vibrant display of Filipino heritage and pride through a parade, music or concert, cultural dances, film screenings, markets featuring Filipino food and products, and Filipinos’ favorite sport, basketball.

RELATED: Several killed, hurt after vehicle plows into Filipino festival in Vancouver