Several killed, hurt after vehicle plows into Filipino festival in Vancouver

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 3:35pm
This undated photo shows the Canadian flag.
Image by ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Several individuals were killed and injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, Canada.

The incident occurred in “Lapu-lapu festival,” at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser St. around 8 p.m. (8 a.m. Manila time), according to a Vancouver police report. 

Vancouver police said the suspect is currently in custody.

Other details, including the exact number of deaths and injuries, have yet to be released.

However, according to local reports, a festival attendee described seeing “broken arms” and “broken bodies” after the vehicle rammed into the crowd.

In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney offered his condolences.

“I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening,” Carney said in a statement. 

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you. We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift,” he added. 

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre also expressed his sympathy. 

“I am shocked by the horrific news emerging from Vancouver's Lapu-Lapu Day Festival tonight. My thoughts are with the Filipino community and all the victims targeted by this senseless attack,” Poilievre said in a statement. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Canada have yet to issue a statement as of writing.

