Weeks before polls, Romualdez asks Lakas-CMD to deliver Alyansa win

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 3:59pm
House Speaker Martin Romualdez speaks before members of ruling party Lakas-CMD at the Malacañang on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
Office of the Speaker

MANILA, Philippines — With just weeks left in the campaign, House Speaker Martin Romualdez convened Lakas-CMD, the dominant majority party, to rally its local leaders to back administration candidates in the upcoming elections.

The breakfast meeting, which was held at the Malacañang on Tuesday, April 22, gathered member governors, lawmakers and mayors from across the country. 

Romualdez was upfront. He did not beat around the bush in seeking support for the senatorial candidates under the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas alliance. All he asked them was to deliver a win for the administration slate by “mobilizing” local leaders.

“Please lang, please. Straight Alyansa. Diinan natin lahat sila, walang iwanan dito. Ito ang gusto ng ating mahal na pangulo,” the House speaker said. 

(Please, I’m asking you. Vote straight for Alyansa. Let’s push for all of them, no one gets left behind. This is what our beloved president wants.) 

Where are admin bets in the polls

Based on the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, nine Alyansa candidates remain in the so-called winning circle — the Top 12.

Among those leading in the polls are admin frontrunner Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS Party-list); former senators Lito Lapid, Tito Sotto, Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao; incumbent senators Pia Cayetano and Bong Revilla; Makati Mayor Abby Binay; and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar. 

Two other Alyansa candidates, Sen. Francis Tolentino and former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, continue to trail behind. 

Of the administration bets, only Villar was absent from Tuesday’s Lakas-CMD meeting. 

She and Sen. Imee Marcos, who has aligned herself with the Dutertes after leaving the administration slate, have both been endorsed by Vice President Sara Duterte. 

Imee, who is the president’s older sister, is now trying to rake in enough support to break into the Top 12.

This came after the Philippine government assisted in the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte over charges of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC). 

In recent months, Duterte-aligned candidates such as Sen. Bong Go and Sen. Bato dela Rosa have also gained momentum in pre-election surveys.

However, regional breakdowns of voter preferences — according to public opinion research firm WR Numero — reveal distinct strongholds: Duterte-allied bets dominate in Mindanao, while administration candidates lead in other key regions, including Metro Manila, Luzon and the Visayas.

Still, voter preference surveys are not predictive of final results. They offer a snapshot of candidate support and public sentiment over time and indicate their chances of winning a Senate seat.

RELATED: SWS: Bong Go rises past Erwin Tulfo, while 9 Alyansa bets stay strong in Senate race

No political noise, drama?

Romualdez assured Lakas-CMD members that the handpicked senatorial candidates by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. have been “tried and tested,” calling them the “future” of the Senate.

“Our citizens are tired of the noise, drama, and political grandstanding,” he said. 

It should be noted, however, that these candidates have their own controversies. For instance, Tulfo, Villar, Cayetano, Revilla and Binay are members of political dynasties, with family members who have either spent years in politics or have been in office alongside them.

Some candidates, including Sotto, Revilla, Cayetano and Pacquiao, were among those who voted in favor of the taxation measure for Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

While these candidates may not be seen commenting on the vice president's impeachment or Duterte's arrest, Marcos himself has criticized the Dutertes, whose candidates are gaining traction in the polls.

RELATED: Marcos' bets not involved in 'tokhang,' Quiboloy, corruption? A review of track records | What have Marcos bets done about POGOs, China? A review of track records

Romualdez also denounced the admin’s political opponents for "sowing division" in the country, saying “the people will see through the noise and choose results.”  

“Let them throw mud — we will build roads, schools, hospitals, and jobs. Let them play politics — we will serve,” he said. 

Lakas-CMD as ruling party

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has recognized Lakas-CMD as a dominant majority party in the 2025 midterm elections. In the House of Representatives, more than one-third of its members belong to the ruling party.

Nationwide, Lakas-CMD also fields numerous local candidates. According to Anna Velasco, the party’s executive director, there are 6,114 Lakas-CMD candidates, including two running for Senate seats, 125 for congressional seats, 29 for vice governor and a significant number running for municipal councilor, vice mayor and mayor.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

BONGBONG MARCOS

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ
