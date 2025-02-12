^

A swipe at Duterte? Marcos says admin slate has no tokhang backers, China allies

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 12, 2025 | 8:30am
A swipe at Duterte? Marcos says admin slate has no tokhang backers, China allies
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the kick-off campaign of the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas at the Ilocos Norte Convention Arena in Laoag City on Feb. 11, 2025.
The STAR / Noel Pabalate

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made no mention of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, during his proclamation rally, but he zeroed in on some of the most significant criticisms against the former president.

During the campaign kickoff rally of the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas in his bailiwick of Ilocos Norte, Marcos boldly proclaimed that none of his senatorial picks were involved in the tokhang—the infamous police operations that became synonymous with the bloody drug war.

“Wala sa kanila ang may bahid ng dugo dahil sa tokhang,” Marcos said in his speech on Tuesday, February 11.

(None of them have a trace of blood on their hands because of tokhang.) 

Marcos’ senatorial bets consist of his sister Sen. Imee Marcos, former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., Makati Mayor Abby Binay, Sen. Pia Cayetano, Sen. Lito Lapid, ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo, Sen. Francis Tolentino, former senator Manny Pacquiao, former Senate president Tito Sotto, Sen. Bong Revilla, former senator Panfilo, Lacson and Deputy Speaker Camille Villar. 

More than just being free from tokhang involvement, Marcos also boasted that none of his bets were sympathetic to China and its claims over the West Philippine Sea.

Duterte has often been criticized for his friendly relations with China despite its incursions into Philippine waters, even admitting that he had struck a deal with Beijing to maintain the status quo in the West Philippine Sea. During his presidency, Chinese vessels were frequently spotted in Philippine waters, with Duterte often downplaying Beijing’s actions.

“Wala sa kanila ang mga pumapalakpak sa Tsina at natutuwa pa kapag tayo ay binobomba ng tubig, tinatamaan ang ating mga Coast Guard, hinaharang ang ating mga mangingisda, ninanakaw ang kanilang huli, at bukod pa roon ay inaagaw pa ang mga isla natin para maging bahagi ng kanilang bansa,” Marcos said. 

(None of them applaud China and are joyful when the Coast Guard is bombarded with water, or when our fisherfolk are blocked and their catch is stolen, and more than that, when our islands are stolen to be part of their country.) 

The president also claimed that none of his senatorial bets were involved in corruption during the pandemic. Under Duterte’s term, the Pharmally scandal was uncovered—a massive corruption case involving P10 billion worth of questionable pandemic deals.

Marcos also alluded to a “false prophet” accused of abusing women and children.

While he did not mention names, Duterte has been a known endorser of Apollo Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed “Son of God” who is wanted for alleged sexual abuse crimes.

The president added that none of his candidates defended Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

POGOs, which Marcos has since banned, proliferated during Duterte’s term, becoming a hotbed for criminal activities such as human trafficking and scams.

Marcos’ relationship with the Duterte clan took a turn for the worse in 2024. His Uniteam alliance with Vice President Sara Duterte, Rodrigo’s daughter, collapsed after she allegedly made death threats against the president, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Rodrigo Duterte also appeared to test his influence when he questioned the military’s loyalty to Marcos, though he fell short of calling for a coup.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10, ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

BONGBONG MARCOS

RODRIGO DUTERTE
