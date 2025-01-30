^

LP grieves loss of Edcel Lagman, party's anchor in defeat

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 30, 2025 | 7:47pm
Staunch opposition lawmaker Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) mingles with guests at the historic Club Filipino in San Juan City before the National Executive Council of the Liberal Party convenes on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Philstar.com / Xave Gregorio

MANILA, Philippines — The Liberal Party led expressions of grief on Thursday, January 30, over the death of its president Rep. Edcel Lagman Sr. (Albay, 1st District), remembering the veteran lawmaker a tireless rights defender who guided the organization through its most challenging periods.

In a statement released Thursday evening, the LP highlighted how Lagman steered the party during difficult times and remained a courageous public servant throughout his career.

"His guidance and love lifted the party during times of severe trials and bitter defeats," the party said in Filipino.

The party emphasized they would deeply miss his "deep and unwavering voice that brought clarity to complex issues" while highlighting his dedication to defending human rights victims, advancing women's health and welfare, youth and LGBT rights, and promoting transparent governance.

"In his passing, the Philippines has lost a sharp, hardworking, and brave public servant," the LP's statement read.

The party noted Lagman's role as a guiding force during the party's political challenges and electoral defeats, praising his ability to remain steadfast in upholding the party's principles while navigating through various trials.

"The guidance and love of Manong Edcel lifted the party during times of severe trials and bitter defeats," the party said.

In a statement, Cesar Vergara Sarmiento, former district representative of Catanduanes from 2010 to 2019, remembered Lagman not just as a colleague but as a friend whose leadership extended beyond his district.

"Your unwavering love for the Filipino people and our country will always be remembered," Sarmiento said, highlighting Lagman's contributions both to Albay's first district and the nation at large.

Lagman died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, 5:01 p.m., his daughter, Tabaco City Mayor Krisel Lagman announced on Thursday evening.

The veteran lawmaker — who was part of the independent minority in the 19th Congress — was 82. 

EDCEL LAGMAN

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

LIBERAL PARTY
