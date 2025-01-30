^

Five more Chinese nationals nabbed for alleged spying

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 30, 2025 | 6:55pm
Five Chinese nationals allegedly involved in an espionage case in the country face the media during a press briefing at the National Bureau of Investigation office in Pasay City on Jan. 30, 2025.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Law enforcement authorities have arrested more Chinese nationals allegedly involved in espionage activities. 

In a press conference on Thursday, January 30, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), along with officials from the Department of Justice and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), including AFP Chief Romero Brawner Jr., presented five Chinese nationals who were alleged spies.

According to the NBI, the arrests were made after “hot pursuit” operations from January 24 to 25 in Palawan, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

The five foreigners arrested are the following: Cai Shaohuang, Cheng Hai Tao, Wu Cheng Ting, Wang Yong Yi and Wu Chin Ren.

One of the arrested suspects was caught recording Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels in Palawan.

During the press conference, the equipment used to take pictures of the PCG vessels has been presented.

Among the recovered photos were images of the Naval Detachment Oyster Bay in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, a facility of the Philippine Navy's Naval Forces West located near the West Philippine Sea.

The recovered images also included photos of the BRP Ramon Alcaraz, a Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel, maps of the Subic Bay International Airport and Naval Operating Base Subic and footage of PCG vessels BRP Teresa Magbanua and BRP Gabriela Silang docked at the PCG Maritime Safety Service Unit in Metro Manila.

NBI Cybercrime Division Chief Jeremy Lotoc said that part of their method involved deception and exploitation.

“They will disguise themselves as harmless or members of a legitimate organization and then they will establish contact with individuals who have access to valuable information,” Lotoc said. 

However, despite the arrests, Brawner said it is still too early to determine whether the activities of the Chinese suspects are state-sponsored.

"We cannot conclude that. What we are focusing on is on the act itself, 'yung pag-espiya 'yung tinatawag nating ISR—intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations so 'yun po 'yung focus natin," Brawner said.

(We cannot conclude that. What we are focusing on is on the act itself, the spying, or what we call ISR—intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations so that is our focus.)

The NBI, in coordination with the AFP, first arrested Chinese national Deng Yuanqing on January 17, along with two Filipino cohorts, for alleged spying.

The trio was reportedly using equipment to gather data and scan maps at multiple locations considered “critical infrastructure” and EDCA sites across Luzon.

Like Deng, the five alleged Chinese spies will face charges under the Espionage Act in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

