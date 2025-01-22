Govâ€™t workers to get 2nd tranche of salary increase in January

Gov’t workers to get 2nd tranche of salary increase in January

MANILA, Philippines — Qualified government workers are set to get the second tranche of their salary increase in January 2025, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Wednesday, January 22.

In August 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order 64 (EO), granting qualified government workers a salary increase, as well as additional allowances.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman has signed National Budget Circular 597, which has the guidelines, rules and regulation for the distribution of the second tranche.

“We hope that this second tranche will provide much-needed financial relief and allow our government workers to better support their families, invest in their futures and enhance their overall quality of life," Pangandaman said in a statement.

The updated salary scheme will come in four tranches, all of which will be implemented on the first day of the year for 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Qualified civilian government personnel in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches, the Constitutional Commissions and other Constitutional Offices, State Universities and Colleges and Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCC) will be included in the second tranche.

The DBM said that employees can get the second tranche, regardless of their appointment status. This means that employees who are regular, casual, contractual, appointive elective and on a full-time or part-time basis can enjoy the second tranche.

However, the DBM said that the circular does not apply to several types of employees, including:

Military and uniformed personnel

Government agencies exempt under the Compensation and Position Classification Act of 1989

GOOCs under the GOCC Governance Act of 2011 and EO 150

Individuals engaged without employer-employee relationship and funded from non-Personnel Services appropriations/budgets (for example: consultants and experts, job orders, student workers)

This second tranche of salary increases will be charged against the 2025 national budget, under the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund.

For GOCCs covered by the circular, the budget for the salary increase will be charged against their operating budgets.