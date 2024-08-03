^

Headlines

Marcos issues EO increasing salaries, benefits of gov't employees

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 11:08am
Marcos issues EO increasing salaries, benefits of gov't employees
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during the oath-taking of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Philippine Journalists–Samahang Plaridel Foundation Inc. in Malacañang on Aug. 2, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has issued an order increasing the wages and granting an additional allowance to government workers, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on Saturday.

Executive Order (EO) 64, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on August 2 by authority of Marcos, is effective immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.

“Given the prevailing economic circumstances, including the erosion of purchasing power due to inflation, there is a need to update the salaries and benefits of government personnel in order to maintain a competent, committed, agile, and healthy workforce, thereby promoting social justice, integrity, efficiency, accountability, and excellence, and ultimately translating to increased productivity and higher-quality public service,” Marcos said.

The government workers' salaries were last adjusted in 2023, when the fourth and final tranche of the modified salary schedule from the 2019 Salary Standardization Law was completed, according to the EO.

The PCO said that EO 64's updated salary schedule "applies to all civilian government personnel in the executive, legislative and judicial branches; constitutional commissions and other constitutional offices."

It also includes government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) not included under Republic Act 10149, or the “GOCC Governance Act of 2011,” and EO 150 (s.2021), as well as local government units.

The implementation of the updated salary schedule will be in four tranches for National Government Agencies (NGAs):

  • first tranche: January 1, 2024
  • second tranche: January 1, 2025
  • third tranche: January 1, 2026
  • fourth trance: January 1, 2027

The EO takes effect retroactively, making the first tranche effective on January 1, 2024.

A medical allowance of P7,000 per annum will be received by qualified government employees to support their health maintenance organization (HMO) benefits.

The Department of Budget and Management is in-charge of issuing the guidelines to implement specific provisions of EO 64.

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

INFLATION

LUCAS BERSAMIN

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DPWH chief: There is flood control master plan

DPWH chief: There is flood control master plan

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
There is a flood control master plan, Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan clarified yesterday, although project implementation...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Vietnam to hold South China Sea exercises

Philippines, Vietnam to hold South China Sea exercises

1 day ago
A Vietnamese coast guard vessel is en route to the Philippines for joint training exercises, Hanoi said, the first such exchange...
Headlines
fbtw
For 1st time, Philippines, Japan warships sail jointly in West Philippine Sea

For 1st time, Philippines, Japan warships sail jointly in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Japan has sent a warship for a joint sail with a Philippine Navy vessel for the first time under the recently signed Reciprocal...
Headlines
fbtw
China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

China says Philippines risks 'greater insecurity' after US military aid pledge

2 days ago
China on Wednesday warned the Philippines it risks "greater insecurity for itself", after the United States said it would...
Headlines
fbtw
11 dead in Chinatown blaze

11 dead in Chinatown blaze

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Eleven people died after a fire hit an old mixed-use building in Binondo, Manila yesterday. 
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Usec Roque named acting DTI chief

Usec Roque named acting DTI chief

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has named Trade Undersecretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque as acting secretary of the Department of Trade...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos net satisfaction rating rises

President Marcos net satisfaction rating rises

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
After plummeting to its lowest in the first quarter of the year, satisfaction with President Marcos slightly improved in the...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos seeks media help in fighting fake news

President Marcos seeks media help in fighting fake news

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos asked members of the Philippine media yesterday to help in the fight against fake news, which he warned has...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines seafarers held by Houthi rebels stricken with malaria

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is seeking the release of Filipino seafarers being held hostage by Houthi rebels for “humanitarian reasons,” as they exhibit symptoms of malaria, Malacañang said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with